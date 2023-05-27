Irish women's four finish fifth in 'A' final

Men's double sculls pair Phillip Doyle and Daire Lynch have qualified for the 'A' final.
Ireland's Aifric Keogh, Tara Hanlon, Fiona Murtagh and Eimear Lambe. Pic: ©INPHO/Maren Derlien

Sat, 27 May, 2023 - 10:22
Cian Locke

The Irish women's four failed to challenge in the 'A' final at the European Rowing Championships in Lake Bled, Slovenia on Saturday morning. 

The four - Eimear Lambe, Tara Hanlon, Fiona Murtagh and Aifric Keogh - finished fifth, as Romania took gold, sealing a European Championships best time for the event in the process, with Great Britain grabbing second place. 

Earlier, the pair of Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch qualified for the men’s double sculls 'A' final after taking second place in the A/B semi-final.

