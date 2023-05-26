Tyson Fury: I have sent Anthony Joshua a draft contract for Wembley fight

The fierce British rivals appeared on course to meet each other last year, but discussions broke down.
Tyson Fury says he wants to fight Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in September (Nick Pots/PA)
Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 21:31
PA

Tyson Fury claims to have sent Anthony Joshua “a draft contract” for a fight at Wembley Stadium in September.

Joshua has been linked with a fight against Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia, while WBC champion Fury’s proposed undisputed heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk fell through in March.

Fury says a clash with Joshua “is a fight that everyone wants to see, including myself”.

Writing on his Instagram page, Fury said: “A few days ago I sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium it’s a fight that everyone wants to see, including myself.

“Come of AJ lets give the world what they want to see. This time I’m not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure on. the ball is now on your side.. @frank_warren_official @eddiehearn @btsportboxing @daznboxing @toprank @espn @skysports”.

<p>MAIN MAN: Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed at the French Open. Pic: Andrew Medichini/AP</p>

Carlos Alcaraz ready to head into grand slam as top seed for the first time

