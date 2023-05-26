Cronin and Fourmaux go head-to-head at the Jim Clark Rally in Scotland

In terms of seat time since they both contested the opening round of the British Rally Championship some 11 weeks ago, there’s a deep chasm between Ballylickey’s Keith Cronin and Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux as they set out on the second round Jim Clark Rally in Duns, Scotland this Friday evening.

Four-time BRC champion Cronin will be on his first event since he took second to works driver Fourmaux in the BRC opener, the latter has since driven the M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally2 in three rounds of the Word Rally Championship - in Mexico, Croatia and Portugal. Cronin puts the comparison in context. “That’s the equivalent of three full BRCs not to mention the time spent testing, it’s frightening what he has done, obviously, it’s not really a level playing field.”

Cronin’s plan is pretty straightforward: “I just have to go and do the best I can. One can see that in the World Rally Championship, the Ford Fiesta Rally2 is very competitive now whereas before it wasn’t, if there are any new bits to be had, they will be on his car.”

Cronin, who beat Fourmaux on one stage in the Malcolm Wilson Rally and was close on another few stages draws the positive.

“Getting on to his pace gives you confidence, but for me having to get up to that speed is riskier, it will be second nature to him.”

The first leg is a double run over the Longformacus (18.96km) stage - the second run under the cover of darkness. It will be the first time in about six years that Cronin will be on Michelin rubber on tarmac and he will be hoping to adapt quickly. The entry also has the Ford Fiesta Rally2 trio of Callum Black, James Williams and Elliot Payne while Duns drivers Garry Pearson and Eaun Thorburn (VW Polo GTi R5’s) should use their local knowledge to telling effect. Alan Carmichael (Hyundai i20 R5) and Johnnie Mulholland (Ford Fiesta Rally3) are part of the Irish contingent.

Ahead of Sunday’s Cavan Rally, Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) reckons the presence of Derry’s Callum Devine (VW Polo GTi R5) has made this season’s Triton Showers National Rally Championship more interesting.

“We have won a round apiece, I think racing Callum helps my pace and it’s great for the spectators.”

They are also the top two seeds for next month’s Donegal International Rally. “A good result in Cavan would be positive heading to Donegal, I expect Callum to be very competitive there and indeed in Cavan too. While Killarney (Rally of the Lakes) wasn’t a great event for me, I will be pushing to get back in that top spot.”

Drivers such as Desi Henry (Citroen C3 Rally2), Cathan McCourt (TBA), Garry Jennings (Ford Fiesta Rally2), Daniel Barry (Skoda Fabia R5) and Stephen Wright (Ford Fiesta R5) make for a very competitive rally over nine stages.

Meanwhile, Armagh’s Ronan Comerford and Mayo’s Lorcan Moore have been selected to partner two of six drivers (aged between 17-26) from across the world to compete in the FIA Rally Star initiative. MI Academy members Comerford from County Armagh will co-drive for Abdullah Al Tawqi (Oman) and Moore will call the pacenotes for South African Max Smart in the six round series aboard Ford Fiesta Rally3 cars.