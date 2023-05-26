Dunbar moves into fourth overall at the Giro 

Eddie Dunbar delivered another massive performance at the Giro d´Italia yesterday and has now moved up to a career-best fourth overall at a Grand Tour.

The 26-year old Corkman was 10th on the mountainous 18th stage that finished at the ski resort of Val di Zoldo in the Dolomites, but in dropping Damiano Caruso on the punishing slopes he switched places on the overall standings with the Italian.

Dunbar is now just three minutes off the podium and with back-to-back days in the mountains to come, he will definitely look to take back time.

3´39” is all that separates him from the pink jersey currently being worn by 2018 Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers), though that might seem a little out of range now, given how strong the Welshman looks.

But in between him and Dunbar are Primoz Roglic and Joao Almeida, both of whom can climb and time-trial well, but only need to slip up or have a bad day and Dunbar could yet edge his way onto the podium.

Stephen Roche is the only Irishman to ever finish on the Final GC podium at the Giro d´Italia when he won it in 1987, which puts Dunbar's performances these last few weeks into context.

And of the three Grand Tours including the Vuelta A Espana and the Tour de France, only Roche and Sean Kelly have ever finished on the final podium, with the latter winning the Vuelta, and the former also winning the Tour.

“It’s a massive day on paper,” he told reporters last night ahead of today´s stage.

“I mean it could be minutes separating guys.

“We’ve a great team, and there’s a really good atmosphere around the place, there’s a good feeling at dinner. Everyone’s getting on, we’re having a laugh, which is really important. Everyone’s feeling appreciated, from every rider to every person on the staff. That’s what you want at this level.”

His team had more reason to celebrate yesterday as Italian national champion Filippo Zana won the stage from Thibaut Pinot after both had been part of the day´s breakaway.

Pinot, by virtue of being in the break all day claimed a number of points in the race for the King of the Mountains jersey.

Overnight leader Ben Healy didn´t make his way into the break and he lost valuable ground to the Frenchman who now leads 227 points to 164, with just one more stage to go where he can claw back the points he needs to retain the blue jersey.