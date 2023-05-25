Eddie Dunbar up to fourth after thrilling Giro stage

Ireland's Eddie Dunbar is up to fourth in the Giro d'Italia after a hugely impressive performance in the 18th stage in the Dolomites on Thursday.

The Banteer native is now 3'39 behind leader Geraint Thomas in the general classification standings.

The Welshman celebrated his 37th birthday with another strong ride in the mountains to retain the pink jersey.

Thomas crossed immediately behind Primoz Roglic, who moved up from third place to second.

Joao Almeida dropped from second to third overall after losing 21 seconds over the 161-kilometre route from Oderzo to Val di Zoldo, which included two first category climbs followed by two second-category climbs in the finale — including an uphill finish.

Thomas — the 2018 Tour de France champion — now leads Roglic by 29 seconds and Almeida by 39 seconds.

Italian champion Filippo Zanna won the stage ahead of fellow breakaway rider Thibaut Pinot in a two-man sprint.

With only two more climbing stages remaining before the mostly ceremonial finish in Rome on Sunday, Thomas is poised to become the oldest Giro winner in history — beating the record of Fiorenzo Magni, who was 34 when he won in 1955.

Stage 19 on Friday is considered perhaps the race’s toughest, a 183-kilometer (114-mile) leg from Longarone to Tre Cime Di Lavaredo featuring five major climbs. Then there’s a mountain time trial on Saturday.