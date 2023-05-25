McCarthy stays on course with new partner Moore at European rowing championships

It was a busy day 1 for the Irish team in Slovenia. 
STEADY AS SHE GOES: Ireland’s Fintan McCarthy and Hugh Moore on the way to winning the heat and qualifying for the A/B semi-final. Picture: INPHO/Detlev Seyb

Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 13:50

It was business as usual for Fintan McCarthy at the European Rowing Championships on Thursday. 

The Olympic champion booked his spot in the semi-finals alongside new lightweight double sculls partner Hugh Moore in Bled, Slovenia. 

Paul O'Donovan is sitting college exams, ruling him out, but McCarthy and Moore impressed in their first outing together in this combination. 

They led the race from the start but Jerzy Kowalski and Daniel Galeza from Poland stayed right with them with barely anything separating the two crews. Ireland and Poland took the two available spots straight into the A/B semi finals.

Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch also advance as they booked their spot in Saturday's men's double sculls semi-final.

They claimed victory in their heat, almost two and a half seconds ahead of France in 6:23.73.

The Olympic bronze medal boat of Aifric Keogh, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe and Tara Hanlon, in place of Emily Hegarty, go to the repechage after finishing second in their heat.

It's a similar outcome for Sanita Puspure and Zoe Hyde who finished second in their heat in 7:04.68 behind the Netherlands. 

Ireland’s Sanita Puspure and Zoe Hyde on their way to finishing second and qualifying for the repechage.  Picture: INPHO/Detlev Seyb
Katie O'Brien and Steven McGowan had a strong race in the PR2 Mixed Double, staying in touch with Ukraine and Poland from the start. It was the crew from the Netherlands who led the race from start to finish, beating the current World Champions, Ukraine, by four seconds.

The Women's Pair of Natalie Long and Imogen Magner finished fourth in their heat while Siobhán McCrohan took second place in the Lightweight Women's Scull Heat which sends her into the Repechage on Friday. 

