The 23-year-old has been named at half back.
Mayo star Oisin Mullin to make AFL debut on Saturday

NEW BEGINNINGS: Oisin Mullin smiles as he tells his family about his imminent AFL debut. Pic: Geelong Cats

Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 09:27
Maurice Brosnan

Oisin Mullin will make his AFL debut this Saturday, just a matter months after the Mayo star made the move to Australia.

The 23-year-old has been named at half back in the team to take on GWS Giants at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday at 7.35am Irish time.

Laois native Zach Tuohy and Kerry’s Mark O’Connor will also play for the Cats in the fixture. Tuohy is in line to surpass Jim Stynes’ appearance record for an Irish player in the AFL this season. He is five games shy of the 264 record.

O’Connor is closing in on his own remarkable feat as he nears his 100th AFL appearance. The defending Premiership champions have endured a mixed 2023 season so far, with five wins and five losses.

Geelong confirmed last November that Mullin had agreed to sign as a Category B Rookie. He was part of the Mayo team that exited the Championship last year with a quarter-final defeat against Kerry.

ROOTS: Oisin Mullin of Mayo. Pic: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
ROOTS: Oisin Mullin of Mayo. Pic: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

The two-time Young Footballer of the Year first committed to the club in November 2021 before changing his mind and opting to stay in Ireland.

A first-year debut is a noticeable attainment only achieved by a select few Irish players including Mickey Quinn (Round 2), Mark O’Connor (round 8), Marty Clarke (round 12), Caolan Mooney (round 14), Colm Begley (round 20), James O’Reilly (round 20), Ciarán Sheehan (round 20), Pearce Hanley (round 21).

