Michael Conlan insists he's not feeling the pressure ahead of world title tilt

Pressure, what pressure? He may be in must-win territory against IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez at Belfast's SSE Arena on Saturday (ring walks expected at the earlier time of 9pm), but Michael Conlan insists he will be cool, calm and collected.

The Belfast man came agonisingly close to world professional honours last March against Leigh Wood in Nottingham but insists that is in the past and his only thoughts are now on Mexico's 'El Venado'.

As the challenger on Saturday, Conlan believes the 29-year-old champion from Mexicali is the favourite and therefore, all the pressure is on the shoulders of the visitor who is making the first defence of the belt he won against Josh Warrington in December.

While Lopez has proven his ability to go into the lion's den and triumph, this time he is the man with a target on his back and Conlan believes his underdog mentality can power him over the line.

"I don’t feel this is a pressured situation," he insists.

"It (bookies' odds) mightn’t say it, but I believe I’m going in here as the underdog as he is the world champion and his confidence will be sky-high.

"Once you win a world title, your level goes up and I understand that. Going into a champion’s back garden and winning a world title, he’ll come in (here) full of confidence.

"He believes he can win and I want that as I will have beaten the best-ever Luis Alberto Lopez."

Lopez (27-2 with 15 wins by knockout) will not feel daunted on enemy turf as he silenced the notoriously hostile Leeds crowd before Christmas, so the boos and jeers he will receive at a packed out SSE Arena will simply make him fight harder and aim to spoil yet another party.

At Wednesday's open workout at the Kennedy Centre, he looked relaxed and appeared to be enjoying the build-up to Saturday's showdown.

He was given a warm reception by the crowd that had gathered to get a glimpse of the fighters being put through their paces, but it will certainly be a lot more hostile when he makes the walk on Saturday.

Lopez is aware he has a tough task ahead against the two-time Olympian but had been oozing confidence throughout the build-up.

“It’s going to be a difficult fight, but my preparation has been excellent," a confident Lopez has said.

"As soon as he starts planting his feet a bit, the fight will end very quickly. It wouldn’t be smart for him to try to brawl with me. So, I expect him to come out and box. But I have the speed and strength to cut the ring and find him. I will knock Michael Conlan out."

The defeat to Wood may have left some mental scars on others, but not Conlan who dusted himself down with two comeback wins to close out the year - the last an impressive first-round stoppage over Karim Guerfi on the same night Lopez claimed the title in Leeds.

Putting such a crushing disappointment as he experienced in his first world title bid to one side takes incredible mental fortitude, yet overcoming adversity is nothing new to Conlan who has triumphed over adversity in the past.

Of course, there were lessons learnt from that night, especially in terms of pacing a fight and not getting thrown away from the gameplan, but there was also confidence taken as he was so close to the finish line and proved he belongs at this level, so there will be no doubts in his mind that Saturday will be the night he adds world professional honours to the amateur gold he won back in 2015.

"I found out so much about myself in how I would handle a defeat, as something I always feared was losing," he revealed.

"When I did finally lose, it was like 'ok, nothing's really changed; you've shown your ability so what can you do now?' I learnt a lot from being in a fight of the year at a mad pace.

"Now I want to be the best I can be, aim for greatness and become a world champion."

There is plenty of Irish interest on the 12-fight card with Belfast's Anthony Cacace making the first defence of the IBO super-featherweight title against Poland's Damian Wrzesinski, while Dublin's Pierce O'Leary defends the WBC International light-welterweight belt against Alin Florin Ciorceri.

Elsewhere, Tokyo Olympian Kurt Walker is in action, as are Padraig McCrory, Kieran Molloy, Willo Hayden, Conor Quinn and Armagh duo, Fearghus Quinn and debutant James Freeman.