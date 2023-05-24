Max Verstappen mind coach to speak at Cork conference

Some of the world’s leading skill acquisition coaches will be speaking at a sports conference in the new MTU Arena, Cork on Friday
COACH: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has been trained by Dr Zoe Wimshurst. Pic: AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 08:55
Kieran Shannon

Some of the world’s leading skill acquisition coaches, including one that has worked extensively with world F1 champion Max Verstappen, will be speaking at a sports conference in the new MTU Arena, Cork on Friday.

Dr Zoe Wimshurst, who has improved the perceptual capabilities of Verstappen and multiple other world and Olympic champions, is among the speakers at the seventh All-Ireland postgraduate conference in sports sciences, physical activity and physical education in MTU, Bishopstown campus.

Professor Mark Williams, who has worked with multiple Premier League, NBA, NFL and Premiership rugby teams, will also be giving a keynote address, ‘The Best – How Elite Athletes Are Made’, elaborating on some of the findings from his 2020 book of the same name.

Also speaking at the conference will be RTÉ’s Brian O’Donovan, formerly Washington correspondent and now the network's Work and Technology correspondent, on modern multimedia tools to guide future career pathways.

The conference is open to everyone, and is especially aimed at postgraduate research students throughout Ireland, affording them the chance to present their work to peers and research supervisors. Multiple posters will be on display with various breaks throughout the day allowing researchers to discuss their work with peers and experts.

Registration begins at 9am this Friday, with the conference running to 4.30. Cost of attending is €25 for students and €50 for all other delegates. 

For further details, look up https://events.cit.ie/index.cfm?page=events&eventId=860

