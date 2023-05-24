Max Verstappen mind coach to speak at Cork conference

Some of the world’s leading skill acquisition coaches, including one that has worked extensively with world F1 champion Max Verstappen, will be speaking at a sports conference in the new MTU Arena, Cork on Friday.

Dr Zoe Wimshurst, who has improved the perceptual capabilities of Verstappen and multiple other world and Olympic champions, is among the speakers at the seventh All-Ireland postgraduate conference in sports sciences, physical activity and physical education in MTU, Bishopstown campus.