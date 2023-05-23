Eddie Dunbar moves into top five in Giro d'Italia after impressive climb

Ireland's Eddie Dunbar moved up to fifth in the Giro d'Italia standings while Ben Healy took the lead in the king of the mountains classification after stage 16 on Tuesday.
Portuguese rider Joao Almeida saw off Geraint Thomas to take the stage win with an impressive late sprint on the slopes of Monte Bondone, while the Welshman regained the leader's maglia rosa jersey.
Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) launched his attack with around five km remaining and beat Thomas in a two-man sprint to earn his first Giro stage win after a mountainous 203-km route that totalled over 5,000m of elevation gain.
Corkman Dunbar went toe-to-toe with the main contenders, eventually finishing fourth on the stage just behind Primoz Roglic.
Ineos Grenadiers rider Thomas, who lost the overall lead to Bruno Armirail on Saturday, leads Almeida by 18 seconds in the general classification.
Roglic of Jumbo-Visma slipped 29 seconds behind Thomas in the overall standings while Team Jayco AlUla man Dunbar is now 3'03" behind Thomas.
Healy of EF Education - Easypost took possession of the King of the Mountains Jersey after an impressive display in a breakaway that was only reeled in on the final climb.
Wednesday's stage 17 is a 195-km route from Pergine Valsugana to Caorle.