Martin Coppinger defeats Patrick Flood in Munster quarter-final

Martin Coppinger quelled the ambitions of Patrick Flood in a show of power bowling in their Munster senior quarter-final tie at Templemartin.

He opened with a big bowl, which Flood missed by 45m. He consolidated his lead in his next two, but a smashing fourth from Flood opened Slyne’s corner and cut the lead to 40m. That snap of brilliance was undone in three poor shots from there, which left Flood a bowl adrift. Flood made O’Riordan with his eighth. Coppinger got a monster bowl to Collins’ wall, which put him over two bowls clear.

It was almost three bowls at the schoolhouse cross and Flood did well to keep it under three to the stone-field bend in ten and 13. Coppinger delivered another massive bowl from there to Buttimer’s, which raised the third bowl. There was no way back from there and Flood conceded at the monument.

Aidan Murphy did just enough to book his spot in the Munster semi-final when he beat his first-cousin John O’Rourke at Baile Bhuirne. O’Rourke was well up for this challenge and was in front after three. Murphy won the next exchange by 100m, but he never put the contest to bed. O’Rourke chipped away at the odds. He was just 25m behind at the council yard and won the lead at the novice line.

Murphy powered clear again up the rising road, but he struggled to close the deal. He needed a bit of luck to stay ahead and did just enough to get the verdict. It was the perfect banana skin tie. Murphy was hot favourite, O’Rourke is a very polished performer and Murphy had to keep his normal super-competitive streak in check.

Coppinger and Murphy await the outcome of the two remaining quarter-finals. Arthur McDonagh meets James O’Donovan at Béal na Marbh next Sunday; David Murphy and Gary Daly play at Whitechurch on June 3.

Ethan Rafferty, Armagh’s flamboyant inter-county goalkeeper, crossed the Blackwater into Eglish in county Tyrone to beat cousins Bryan and Paul O’Reilly in his bid to retain his Ulster intermediate title. He was on the back foot after three to McNally’s where he had poor light and the other two were out. He gained ground with his fourth and all three were in a 15m envelope at the flax hole, with Bryan O’Reilly leading.

Paul O’Reilly forged clear in the next two. He looked set to raise a bowl by opening Hunter’s in eleven, but his bowl was too tight and missed both his opponent’s tips. He regained the lead after all three opened the bend.

Rafferty won his first lead after big 14th and 15th shots towards Reid’s. He looked to have broken the deadlock when he gained a 60m advantage with a big second last one. Paul O’Reilly missed the line with his last shot. Bryan beat the line well, Rafferty stayed ice cool and beat that tip comfortably.

Bryan Wilmot is beginning to look a likely intermediate winner in Munster after an impressive dismissal of Tommy O’Sullivan at Caheragh won him the last quarter-final slot. He led all the way. He was 50m fore after four past Lisangle cross. O’Sullivan completely misplayed his next one and missed that to fall a bowl behind.

O’Sullivan knocked the bowl with a brilliant sixth shot. Wilmot was still comfortably in front and raised the bowl again after nine to Sheily’s farm. He raised a second bowl with his next one and he just needed another throw to close out the contest.

Noel Gould beat Terry Mallon in the first round of the Munster Junior B championship at Béal na Marbh. He had almost a bowl after two big shots to light and raised it with his next one to the cottage. Mallon fought back into contention to Hubbard’s, a blocked bowl stymied his advances though and Gould regained the bowl of odds.

Mark Bourke beat David Hubbard by a bowl in the North Cork Junior A semi-final also at Béal na Marbh. There was nothing in it for the first four. Burke gained odds in the following shots and raised a bowl at the rock. He kept Hubbard at bay by making the end of the straight in 12.

Noel O’Regan beat Adrian Buttimer by just four metres in a dramatic last shot in their Junior B tie at Kealkill. John Shorten was sensational in his three bowls of odds win over Jerry Murphy in the Mid-Cork Veteran (Junior) final at Ballinacurra. He scorched to the bridge in eight amazing bowls to raise his winning odds.