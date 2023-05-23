NFL moves step closer to hosting game in Ireland

Ireland has taken a significant step towards hosting an NFL match in the future as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars have been awarded the rights to market their franchises in the North and the Republic.

Ireland, along with France, are the two latest countries to join the NFL’s global marketing program, which will allow teams to organise fan groups, sell media and sponsorship year-round.

The Jaguars already had marketing rights in the United Kingdom but they have now been granted rights in the Republic while the Steelers can now operate in both nations.

Tre Herndon #37 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates with teammates. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

"We are excited to have been granted the rights to engage more deeply with our fans in Ireland," Steelers President Art Rooney II told their official website.

"My family has deep roots throughout Ireland and being able to connect with our fans across the Island is something special to our organization.

"My father did so much in Ireland during his lifetime, first as one of the founders of the Ireland Funds, then as Ambassador. We look forward to growing our fan base and the love of American football in the years to come."

While this announcement does not necessarily have any connection to the league’s scheduling of overseas games, it does increase the possibility of an NFL fixture being held in Ireland in the future.

"We are thrilled the Pittsburgh Steelers have been awarded the marketing and commercial rights to the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland," said Brett Gosper, Head of NFL Europe & UK.

"With their deep roots and heritage, the Steelers make for a fantastic partner in helping to grow and engage with the passionate NFL fan base across the island of Ireland.

"Growing the game globally is a major strategic priority for the League and 32 clubs, and the 'Global Markets Program' will continue to help accelerate the momentum and interest in our sport around the world."