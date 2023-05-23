I don’t know – LeBron James casts doubt on NBA future after Lakers exit finals

LAKERS LOSE: LeBron James suffered defeat against the Denver Nuggets (Ashley Landis/AP)

Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 11:50
PA Sport Staff

LeBron James cast doubt on his future with the Los Angeles Lakers after their season-ending defeat by the Denver Nuggets.

The 38-year-old, the top scorer in NBA history, even sparked rumours of retirement following the 113-111 loss in game four of the Western Conference finals.

“We’ll see what happens going forward,” James said at his post-game press conference.

“I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.

“It was a very challenging season for me, for our club. It was a pretty cool ride, but I don’t know.

“I don’t get a kick out of making a Conference appearance. I’ve done it a lot and it’s not fun to me to not be a part of getting to the (NBA) finals.”

James scored 40 points against the Nuggets but missed two shots to tie the game in the dying seconds.

He has previously revealed a desire to play alongside his son Bronny, 18, who currently plays college basketball for the University of Southern California and will be eligible for the NBA next year.

<p>FULL STRETCH: Tristan Thompson of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball past Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets during the second half in game four of the Western Conference Finals in Los Angeles. Pic: Harry How/Getty Images</p>

