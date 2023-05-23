French Open to offer players AI protection against online abuse

ONLINE ABUSE: French Open organisers are offering a way to protect all players at the tournament from social media abuse. File pic: Rui Vieira/PA

Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 07:20
PA Sport

French Open organisers are offering a way to protect all players at the tournament from social media abuse.

In the first initiative of its kind, the French Tennis Federation is using AI technology Bodyguard, which filters out abusive comments on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Tennis players have frequently highlighted the horrific messages they receive after losses, often from gamblers who have lost money betting on them.

Caroline Flaissier, director of the FFT, said: "The mental health of the players is a priority for the Roland Garros tournament. We will not accept any form of violence at our tournament.

"We are very proud to be the first grand slam tournament to offer players a solution that efficiently protects them against cyberbullying.

"We want to protect the players from this damaging behaviour, to enable them to be in peak mental condition when they compete in the tournament."

