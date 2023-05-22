Guide to sports on tv this week

Another action packed week of sport to look forward to on the box. The URC final takes place in a sold out DHL Stadium in Cape Town where last year's champions Stormers take on Munster. Michael Conlan steps back into the ring in Belfast as he takes on Mexico's Luis Alberto Lopez and the football and hurling championship's continue and we will be hoping for another weekend full of drama. 
Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 13:10
Fiona Halligan

Don't Miss: The URC Final takes place in Cape Town when Munster take on current champions Stormers in a sold out DHL Stadium. Can Munster cause another upset and bring the URC Trophy back to Thomond Park. Game is live on TG4 and Premier Sports at 5.30pm.

Set the Sky Box: Michael Conlan will face IBF World featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez in Belfast on Saturday. The Mexican Lopez took the title against Josh Warrington in December and is defending his title for the first time against 31-year-old Irish Olympian Conlan. Conlan will be hoping for a vocal home side to help through this crucical bout which is live on BT Sport. 

Streaming Pick: The football championship is heating up with Armagh taking on Westmeath and an all Ulster clash of Derry and Monaghan all live on GAAGO. 

Monday May 22

5.30pm, Roma v Salernitana, Serie A, BT Sport 1

7.45pm, Empoli v Juventus, Serie A, BT Sport 1

8pm, Newcastle v Leicester, Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event

Tuesday May 23

1.30am, LA Lakers v Denver Nuggets, NBA, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Main Event

9.30am, Giro d'Italia, Cycling, Eurosport 1

6.30pm, Real Sociedad v Almeria, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

6.30pm, Celta Vigo v Girona, La Liga, Premier Sports 

7pm, Ireland U17 v Hungary U17, UEFA European U17, RTÈ News

9pm, Valladolid v Barcelona, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

Ireland's Ben Healy celebrates winning the eight stage of the Giro D'Italia. Pic:Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
Wednesday May 24

1.30am, Miami Heat v Boston Celtics, NBA Conference Final, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Main Event

11.30am, Giro d'Italia, Cycling, Eurosport 1

6.30pm, Villarreal v Cadiz, La Liga, Premier Sports 2

6.30pm, Elche v Sevilla, La Liga, Premier Sports 2

7.45pm, Rangers v Hearts, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football

8pm, Inter v Fiorentina, Coppa Italia, Premier Sports 1

8pm, Brighton v Man City, Premier League, Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event

9pm, Espanyol v Atletico Madrid, La Liga, Premier Sports 2

9pm, Real Betis v Getafe, La Liga, LaLigaTV

Thursday May 25

1.30am, Denver Nuggets v LA Lakers, NBA Conference final, Sky Sports Arena

11am, Giro d'Italia, Cycling, Eurosport 1

12.30pm, KLM Open, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

5.30pm, Charles Schwab Challenge, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

6.30pm, Osasuna v Athletic Bilbao, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

6.30pm, Mallorca v Valencia, La Liga, Premier Sports 2

7pm, Premier League Darts Final, Darts, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event

8pm, Man Utd v Chelsea, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

9pm, Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

Friday May 26

8am, Highlanders v Reds, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

10.15am, Giro d'Italia, Cycling, Eurosport 1

10.30am, Melbourne Rebels v Western Force, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

10.30am, Sydney Swans v Carlton, AFL, BT Sport 1

12.30pm, Monaco Grand Prix - Practice 1, Formula 1, Sky Sports F1

12.30pm, KLM Open, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf

1.15pm, London UCI Women's World Tour, Cycling, BBC Red Button

4pm, Monaco Grand Prix - Practice 2, Formula 1, Sky Sports F1

5.30pm, Charles Schwab Challenge, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

6pm, The 2023 European Darts Grand Prix, Darts, Premier Sports 2

7pm, Galway v Mayo, Connacht MFC Final, TG4

7.45pm, Bohemians v Shelbourne, LOI Premier Division, RTÈ 2

URC FINAL: Munster head to South Africa to face Stormers in the BKT URC Final. Pic: Carl Fourie/Sportsfile
Saturday May 27

1.30am, LA Lakers v Denver Nuggets, NBA Conference final, Sky Sports Arena

3.05am, Fijian Drua v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

5.35am, Crusaders v Waratahs, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event

6am, Malaysia Masters Badminton semi-finals, Badminton, BT Sport 4

7.35am, Geelong Cats v GWS Giants, AFL, BT Sport 1

8.05am, Blues v Hurricanes, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

10.15am, Giro d'Italia, Cycling, Eurosport 1

10.25am, Gold Coast Suns v Western Bulldogs, AFL, BT Sport 3

10.35am, Brumbies v Chiefs, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Main Event

11.30am, Monaco Grand Prix - Practice 3, Formula 1, Sky Sports F1

11.30pm, KLM Open, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf

12.30pm, Celtic v Aberdeen, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Main Event

1.45Ppm, Racing at The Curragh, Horse Racing, RTÈ 2

3pm, Monaco Grand Prix - Qualifying 1, Formula 1, Sky Sports F1

3pm, Saracens v Sale, Gallagher Premiership Final, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD & ITV

3.22pm, Monaco Grand Prix - Qualifying 2, Formula 1, Sky Sports F1

3.45pm, Monaco Grand Prix - Qualifying 3, Formula 1, Sky Sports F1

4pm, Charles Schwab Challenge, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

4.45pm, Carlow v Offaly, Joe McDonagh Cup Final, RTÈ 2

4.45pm, Armagh v Westmeath, All Ireland SFC, GAAGO

5.30pm, Stormers v Munster, BKT URC Final, TG4 & Premier Sports 1

6pm, Charles Schwab Challenge, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

6pm, The 2023 European Darts Grand Prix, Darts, Premier Sports 2

6.30pm, Luis Alberto Lopez v Michael Conlan, Boxing, BT Sport 1

7pm, Derry v Monaghan, All Ireland SFC, GAAGO

7pm, Lawrence Okolie v Chris Billam-Smith, Boxing, Sky Sports Action

11pm, Bank of Hope LPGA Matchplay, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday May 28

1.30am, Miami Heat v Boston Celtics, NBA Conference Final, Sky Sports Arena

4.10am, Richmond v Port Adelaide, AFL, BT Sport 1

6am, Malaysia Masters Badminton semi-finals, Badminton, BT Sport 4

7.40am, Adelaide Crows v Brisbane Lions, AFL, BT Sport 1

9.30am, Singles Round 1, French Open, Eurosport 1 & 2

12.30pm, KLM Open, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf

1pm, Monaco Grand Prix - Pit Lane Live, Formula 1, Sky Sports F1

1.30pm, The Curragh, Horse racing, RTÈ 1

2pm, Monaco Grand Prix - Race, Formula 1, Sky Sports F1

2pm, Barbarians v World XV, Rugby, Channel 5

2.30pm, Giro d'Italia, Cycling, Eurosport 1

4pm, Charles Schwab Challenge, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

6pm, Derry v Monaghan, Ulster MFC Final, TG4

6pm, The 2023 European Darts Grand Prix, Darts, Premier Sports 2

7pm, Rabat Diamond League, Athletics, BBC Three

11pm, Bank of Hope LPGA Matchplay, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

