Guide to sports on tv this week

Don't Miss: The URC Final takes place in Cape Town when Munster take on current champions Stormers in a sold out DHL Stadium. Can Munster cause another upset and bring the URC Trophy back to Thomond Park. Game is live on TG4 and Premier Sports at 5.30pm.

Set the Sky Box: Michael Conlan will face IBF World featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez in Belfast on Saturday. The Mexican Lopez took the title against Josh Warrington in December and is defending his title for the first time against 31-year-old Irish Olympian Conlan. Conlan will be hoping for a vocal home side to help through this crucical bout which is live on BT Sport.