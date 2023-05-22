Katie Taylor fought the good fight but focus now turns to rematch

Katie Taylor fought the good fight. It wasn’t enough to secure a homecoming exhibition. Saturday had to be a bout fitting of the occasion. The showdown delivered but in Dublin she found herself in unfamiliar territory and on the losing side.

“And still.” Two words that hit the 3Arena like a knife in the stomach. In the end Chantelle Cameron produced a stunning display to hand Taylor a first professional defeat and remain undisputed super-lightweight world champion. The outcome was a majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 96-94).

Cameron came out like a cannon early on and built up a lead that Taylor ultimately could not claw back. It was a tremendously tight contest as the CompuBox stats neatly reflected. The away boxer threw an astonishing 565 punches versus Taylor’s 284 but the metrics that matter were so close. 141 landed versus 111, 27 jabs landed versus 21, 114 power punches landed versus 90. All in favour of the bigger boxer and deserved winner.

The Bray boxer declined to do a post-fight press conference. Speaking in the ring immediately after the verdict, she made it apparent she wants to do it all over again.

“It was obviously a very close fight. It is not how I wanted my homecoming to go. I am just so grateful for the support regardless. Thank you so much,” an emotional Taylor said.

“I wouldn’t say I was surprised by how fast she was. I expected everything that came my way. It was a tough battle, a gruelling ten rounds like I expected it would be. I guess I just came up short tonight. I look forward to the next time we face each other.”

Away from the result, returning to this particular place had its own significance. Just over 14 years ago Brian Peters brought Taylor in as an amateur on the Bernard Dunne vs Ricardo Cordoba undercard. Since then, the sport has been subjected to appalling harm, some of it self-inflicted, and bigtime boxing disappeared in the capital.

Only Katie Taylor could truly bring it back. The lyrics of her walkout song acknowledged as much.

“I’m coming home. I’m coming home. Tell the world I’m coming home.

“Let the rain wash away all the pain of yesterday.”

This was different to typical fight nights. Two hours before the main event the arena was rammed. Dubliner Thomas Carty was met by a deafening roar as he claimed the Celtic Heavyweight strap. After that it was a night filled with heartbreak for Irish fight fans. Dennis Hogan lost his IBO super-welterweight title on a points decision against JJ Metcalf. Like Taylor, he forged an admirable career in the paid ranks abroad before returning for what would have been a coronation in his own country. Gary Cully added to the hurt with his first career defeat as Jose Felix delivered a devastating third round knockout.

In the first half of the headliner, Cameron invaded the foreign land with barnstorming brutality. By the start of round six she was up four-one on most ringside scorecards. Taylor had been pinned to the ropes and withstood severe punishment before stemming the tide with trademark footwork and several sweet spinout hooks.

The eighth brought the bleachers to their feet as a classy combination off the ropes forced Cameron into her first backwards step. Taylor closed out in that fashion. It was a fitting push to extend a run of 22 straight victories that ultimately fell just short.

What’s next? Promoter Eddie Hearn reinforced the point that Taylor only wants one thing.

“There is a rematch clause,” he stressed. “I don’t think Katie will be able to sleep until that fight (is made) but it was a tremendous fight and I think Chantelle mentioned something interesting about fighting for Katie’s belts. I don’t know what they are going to want to do. She could become a two-division undisputed champion. It is going to be a massive fight but tonight belongs to Chantelle Cameron.”

Such a fight would be fraught with danger. Taylor came into last weekend looking to make even more history and become a two-weight, undisputed world champion. A loss at lightweight would leave her with no silverware at all.

Cameron for her part was less enthusiastic. All week long her team have been respectful of Taylor and openly acknowledged afterwards they would not be here on this grand stage if not for her immense contribution to women’s boxing. Now the tables have turned.

“I’ll speak to my team. I went for undisputed against (Jessica) McCaskill. She never put her belts on the line. This time Katie came up to my weight, I put my belts on the line. Two times I beat two undisputed world champions back-to-back. Tonight everything was in Katie’s favour. I’ll speak to my team and see what is next.”

That became a theme. In their mind, it won’t be the same if there is a next time.

The conditions for Saturday were clear from the get-go. This was Taylor’s show. Despite the fact she was challenger, she came out second. It meant the 32-year-old had to spend a considerable amount of time waiting in the ring before they could trade leather. They won’t be so accommodating again. Cameron’s trainer Jamie Moore stressed that message afterwards.

“Some of the terms deserve to be in Chantelle’s favour now.”