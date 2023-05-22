Jennings and Kennedy end six-year wait for Irish rally victory 

Fermanagh’s Garry Jennings and his Letterkenny Rory Kennedy (Ford Fiesta Rally2) netted their first Irish victory in over six years winning the Go Tour of the Sperrins Rally, the fourth round of the McGrady Insurance Northern Ireland Rally Championship.

In a closely fought contest, they finished five seconds ahead of the Citroen C3 Rally2 of Carryduff’s Jonny Greer and Sligo’s Niall Burns with the similar car of top seeds Derry’s Desi Henry and Donegal’s Paddy Robinson 14.2 seconds further behind.

On the opening stage Greer led Jennings by 1.4s with Henry, who had gambled with a soft tyre in the hope of rain, a further 8.4s down. Adjusting his pacenotes, Jennings clocked the best time on SS2 to close the deficit to 0.3s as Greer experienced some understeer at high speed.

Even though he had a “scrappy” SS3, Jennings was best on the final stage of the loop to move into a 1.9s lead over Greer with Henry, who was 13.4s off top spot, glad to return to the service park for a change of tyres as the dry conditions prevailed.

The Fiesta R5’s of Jason Dickson and Gareth Sayers and Jason Mitchell (VW Polo GTi R5) were covered by some 15s.

Disconnecting the anti-roll bar that gave him more traction in the front, Jennings added half a second to his lead over Greer on SS4 as Henry experienced a small overshoot and Mitchell slotted into fifth closing to within 8.5s of Dickson.

Jennings dominated the remaining stages and sealed a fine victory with second-placed Greer taking the top points in the NI series as Jennings isn’t registered for the championship.

Third-placed Henry picked up his pace on the repeat of the three stages and Mitchell won the battle for fourth from Dickson while Sayers spun and lost time on SS5. Scottish visitor David Bogie in his new left-hand drive Ford Escort seemed set to win the two-wheel drive category until he was forced out with a mechanical issue on SS5. His demise elevated Camillus Bradley (Escort) into the category lead but a final stage flourish by Frank Kelly saw the Moy man take the spoils.

In Rally Poland, round three of the European Rally Championship, the Irish crew of Josh McErlean/John Rowan (Hyundai i20 N Rally2) finished seventh. They were as high as third R5) by the end of Saturday’s fourth stage and began the final leg in fourth position 1.5s ahead of Mads Ostberg (Citroen C3 Rally2).

However, on SS13, they lost some 20s with a fourth-gear spin as the stages became deeply rutted and scuppered hopes of a top-four finish. The event was won by Latvia’s Martin Sesks (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2) from series leader Hayden Paddon (Hyundai i20 N Rally2), who finished 39.6s behind following two punctures on the final day.

Kesh driver Jon Armstrong (Ford Fiesta Rally3) was untouchable in the Rally3 category and Galway’s Aoife Raftery (Peugeot 208 Rally4) was 12th in Rally4 and seventh in Junior ERC.

In the Porsche Visit Cayman Islands Sprint Challenge GB at Snetterton (Norfolk) season debutant Ballylickey’s Robert Cronin netted a season-best sixth and a pair of seventh-placed finishes in the second round of three races.

Go Tour of the Sperrins (Round 4, McGrady Insurance Northern Ireland Rally Championship) Magherafelt: 1. G. Jennings/R. Kennedy (Ford Fiesta Rally2) 39m. 46.3s; 2. J. Greer/N. Burns (Citroen C3 Rally2)+5.0s;3. D. Henry/P. Robinson (Citroen C3 Rally2) +19.2s; 4. J. Mitchell/P. McCrudden (VW Polo GTi R5)+1m. 32.2s; 5. J. Dickson/M. Brady (Ford Fiesta R5)+1m. 34.2s; 6. G. Sayers/G. Gilchrist (Ford Fiesta R5)+2m. 09.9s; 7. I. Dickson/K. Bustard (Ford Fiesta R5)+2m. 42.0s; 8. M. Cairns/P. Ward (Ford Fiesta R5) +2m. 42.4s; 9. F. Kelly/L. Kelly (Ford Escort) +3m. 01.5s; 10. C. Bradley/C. Henderson (Ford Escort)+3m. 03.0s.

ORLEN 79th Rally Poland (Round 3, European Rally Championship) Mikolajki: 1. M. Sesks/R. Francis (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2) 1h. 34m. 57.8s; 2. H. Paddon/J. Kennard (Hyundai i20 N Rally2)+39.6s; 3. M. Marczyk/S. Gospodarczyk (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2)+1m. 04.9s; 4. M. Ostberg/P. Barth (Citroen C3 Rally2)+1m. 12.9s; 5. M. Heikkila/S. Vaaleri (Skoda Fabia Rally2)+1m. 16.7s; 6. M. Franceschi/J. Escartefigue (Skoda Fabia Rally2)+1m. 29.6s; 7. J. McErlean/J. Rowan (Hyundai i20 N Rally2)+1m. 46.9s; 20. J. Armstrong/C. Fair (Ford Fiesta Rally3)+8m. 04.5s; 34 A. Raftery/C. Williams (Ford Fiesta Rally4)+9m. 58.1s.

ERC Championship Positions (after Round 3): 1. H. Paddon 85points; =2. M. Sesks & M. Ostberg 48pts; 4. Y. Bonato 47pts; 5. E. Llarena 41pts; 6. M. Marczyk 40pts.