Katie Taylor suffers first pro defeat as classy Cameron spoils homecoming

Katie Taylor suffered the first defeat of her professional career as champion Chantelle Cameron came out on top in a truly pulsating super lightweight world title bout at Dublin's 3 Arena.
The English fighter won by a majority decision after two of the three judges scored the fight 96-94 while another called it a draw, 95-95. Having moved up in weight class for her homecoming bout, Taylor winced in disappointment as the decision was announced but in truth she could have little complaint.
Taylor found herself in an early hole as the champion walked her down and found a lot of joy getting Taylor to the ropes. Even the most generous of amateur scorecards would have struggled not to have Taylor 4-1 down at the half-way mark. Cameron, also undefeated, had shown few nerves in the crackling atmosphere.
As she looked to respond, every Taylor shot that landed was met with electrifying energy and she picked her way back into things, finding joy with some stinging combinations, which nonetheless never looked like truly rocking Cameron.
Taylor's 23rd professional fight would indeed mark her first defeat but the crowd rose to salute both fighters at the end.
"I'm looking forward to the rematch," Taylor said. "I knew it was a close fight. Every single round was close. What can you do? This is boxing."