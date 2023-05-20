Katie Taylor suffers first pro defeat as classy Cameron spoils homecoming

Katie Taylor suffered the first defeat of her professional career as champion Chantelle Cameron came out on top in a truly pulsating super lightweight world title bout at Dublin's 3 Arena.

The English fighter won by a majority decision after two of the three judges scored the fight 96-94 while another called it a draw, 95-95. Having moved up in weight class for her homecoming bout, Taylor winced in disappointment as the decision was announced but in truth she could have little complaint.