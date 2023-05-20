Unanswered questions as Katie Taylor finally reclaims her capital

In a perfect world, Saturday night’s showdown would fit neatly in its own little box. Katie Taylor’s long-awaited homecoming. Two undefeated, reigning undisputed World Champions going toe-to-toe. The stuff of sporting dreams.

There is no doubt both competitors deserve credit for making the contest happen. When Chantelle Cameron’s coach, Jamie Moore, first saw Taylor’s post on Instagram calling for this bout after the Amanda Serrano rematch collapsed, he immediately dialled Cameron’s number and told her to do whatever it takes to seal the deal. The excitement was comparable to when he received a call in 2018 with the news that his boxer Rocky Fielding was getting the Canelo Alvarez fight.

Within a week it was all agreed. Taylor would move up to light-welterweight where Cameron is the champion. Despite that, the hometown favourite will walk out second in the arena. Moore said his confidence in his competitor was such that they had no problem with a rematch clause either.

Did boxing need a blockbuster like this?

“I think women’s boxing needed it as well,” Cameron explained this week. “To get the respect it is getting and for the growth of women’s boxing. We needed to make these fights happen to progress women’s boxing so I think we have put them (men’s boxing) to shame, yeah.”

Try as they might, the return of bigtime boxing to the capital cannot be separated from its ugly past. There can be no compartmentalising this sporting tale when it intertwines with so many more unsavoury ones. There are questions that still have not been answered.

Moore, who has no connection with criminality, was previously shot outside the villa of Daniel Kinahan in Marbella in August 2014 in a case of mistaken identity.

Two years later, the Regency Hotel murder occurred. Pro boxing teetered on the verge of collapse in the capital for the subsequent seven years.

Moore continued to publicly praise Kinahan and supported a boycott of the Irish media by the management company MTK Global. He was asked in March if he regretted that stance.

“We’re not here to talk about that, we’re here to talk about the fight,” Moore replied.

When it comes to other questions around the sport, there are certain topics Cameron’s camp does not want to discuss. Super-bantamweight Ellie Scotney was taken off the undercard at the request of Cameron last month. In a statement, Scotney said she had been pulled because of Cameron's experiences with Scotney's coach, Shane McGuigan.

Cameron went pro with Barry McGuigan’s Cyclone Promotions in 2017 and was coached by Shane McGuigan until 2019. After Scotney’s statement, she responded to say it was not an easy decision for her team. Cameron did not go into detail about her issues but said she had signed a non-disclosure agreement.

On Thursday it was put to Cameron by Irish media that having pursued a Katie Taylor fight for years, it seems strange to stop another female boxer from having the opportunity to compete on the card. Would she like to explain her reasons?

“I’m not even going to answer that,” Cameron responded.

Her trainer Moore stepped in to move proceedings along: “Let’s keep it positive man, come on.”

Cameron continued to keep her cards close to her chest when talk turned to her fight. At Friday’s weigh-in at the Mansion House, Taylor emerged to two violins blaring "Óró sé do bheatha abhaile" and tipped the scales at 139.7. Cameron made the exact same weight, but it has been suggested she will be close to ten pounds heavier by the time they trade leather in the 3Arena.

“Probably… not too sure yet,” she said when asked what weight she expected to emerge at. “We’ll see. I’m a dark house.”

For Taylor, the terms are simple. Her wholesome brand has always been the perfect antidote for Irish boxing. She knows that. This can be a coronation in her own country.

Can she contend with a bigger, fresher, younger foe who has a three-inch reach advantage? Delve deeper. Can she avoid the temptation to brawl? Cameron admits in terms of skill Taylor is a “definite” better boxer, but contends she is a better fighter.

The Bray woman’s coach, Ross Enamait, repeated one of his favourite phrases this week: “It’s called boxing. Not knockouts.” This is a man who classes himself as part of the 1940s Willie Pep school, who famously won a round without throwing a punch.

The 36-year-old has the chance to blast away a dark past and cement her place at the top of the sport.

“I am definitely very, very proud to bring big-time boxing back to Dublin,” said Taylor.

“A couple of years ago, I didn’t think it was going to happen so when the fight was actually made, and the homecoming was going to happen, I was reminded of the first time I was putting on a pair of gloves when I was nine or ten and the sacrifice year after year and here we are, how many years later, headlining a huge show and myself and Chantelle are at the centre of the boxing world. It is pretty amazing.”