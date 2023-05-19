Spike O’Sullivan: Hogan-Metcalf clash could be a cracker — I want the winner

If things had gone differently, I’d be horsing liquids into me and scoffing like a demon in some hotel in Dublin right now.

With the weigh-ins behind me, I should be counting down the hours to a historic world title fight on home soil on Saturday night.

Instead I’ll be watching from a couple of rows back and, as much as my mantra has always been to say ‘to f*** with the regrets’, I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t a flicker of jealousy this week. But hey, it is what it is — everything happens for a reason.

The ‘things’ which could have gone differently were a bit of front garden horseplay with my son and daughter on Christmas week. I ended up on the wrong side of the family bout and picked up an injury which I’m currently working my way back from.

I adore my children more than anything in this world and as far as ways to get injured go, I couldn’t think of a better one.

But in the weeks before that I had been in regular touch with Dennis Hogan. In fact, myself and Dennis had been chatting months beforehand, in the days before he won the IBO light middleweight title in October.

I’d wished him good luck and said if he came out on top, I’d meet him in the ring for his first defence and, in the process, it would be the first-ever world title fight involving two Irishmen.

Dennis is an absolute gent and true to his word, after winning the strap, we agreed we’d make it happen. That was 'til my kids intervened. Instead, Dennis will return home for his first-ever fight on Irish soil, putting his title on the line against James Metcalf from Liverpool.

What could and should have been my fight is instead shaping up to be a cracker. Dennis is deceiving, he’s a really clever boxer but I have to say James looks to be in serious nick and I have half a sense that the challenger might come out on top.

Dennis and James are two thoroughly decent lads and I respect them both hugely…but I’ll knock the head clean off either of them. So whoever wins on Saturday night will be hearing from me or seeing me very quickly because make no mistake — I’m on my way back to full fitness and later this year I want the winner. I better get him.

Thomas Carty is fighting for a Celtic title in front of Saturday night’s sellout crowd too. I train with Thomas in Packie Collins’ gym and I’ve written here a couple of times that I think he has the potential to be Ireland’s best heavyweight ever.

Thomas still took time out of fight week to make sure I was sorted with a roof over my head. He’s trusting me to be a good house guest when I stay at his mammy’s place on Saturday night.

I’m expecting a warm welcome, tea and a plate of biscuits, you know yourself.

It should be a hell of a weekend in Dublin. It’s been a bloody long time coming. The best of luck to Thomas, Dennis, James and all of the fighters.