How Katie Taylor is making and honouring history

It still protrudes one of the greatest days in the history of Irish sport.

A Six Nations Grand Slam, wins for Katie Taylor and Andy Lee followed by a fight for the ages as Bernard Dunne secured his World Title. A special Saturday.

The Bray boxer was still an amateur when Brian Peters invited her onto the undercard for Dunne’s showdown against Richard Cordoba in 2009.

Taylor is now the premier female fighter on the planet and looking to become a two-weight undisputed champion on Saturday night when she takes on Chantelle Cameron in Dublin.

On the same day and in the same city as Leinster face La Rochelle in the Heineken Champions Cup final. A chance to make history all over again?

“To be quite honest, I didn’t even know there was a rugby game this weekend,” Taylor says with a look of slight bemusement. “My focus is completely on the fight itself. I don’t know what is going on around me.”

Manager Peters did jest that there had been some ticket requests from the rugby contingent as the clamour to sample what is assured to be a special atmosphere grows. In Dunne’s heyday, it was the 02 Arena. 14 years on, big-time professional boxing is finally back in the capital and the same venue, under a new name, is the launchpad.

That is not to say the sport died in the interim, but it was confined to the shadows. We were there for the well-organised and raucous Celtic Clash cards in Dublin over the years organised by Boxing Ireland’s Leonard Gunning. Those small hall cards could have been inspired by Sisyphus and his boulder. Gunning did the sport a service at a time when it felt like an eternal struggle. The extraordinary passion demonstrated at those shows was deserving of a bigger stage. Now it has it.

Taylor’s camp and trainer Ross Enamait are not particularly keen to focus on the venue or occasion. It could be Dublin or the desert, he told us at Thursday’s press conference. Their prep stays the same.

A hard old-school regime at the sweat and sawdust ROCs gym in Connecticut. Plenty of 15-round spars with bigger opponents in preparation for Cameron, who has a three-inch reach advantage and operates at a higher weight.

Otherwise, little has changed. She has dealt with thunderous atmospheres in the past. Saturday is another step forward on a familiar road.

“I guess we will see,” says Taylor. “This fight itself regardless of where it is has the makings of another epic fight. Stylistically, it is going to be fantastic. A very exciting fight.

BOXING ROYALTY: Katie Taylor. Pic: ©INPHO/Gary Carr

“It is amazing when you are in there all the crowd all the noise, the only voice you focus on is your coach’s voice. It was like that in Madison Square Garden. I didn’t even notice the crowd around me. You are just focused on one voice. I think it will be the same on Saturday.“

There is history on the line this weekend and that suits Taylor perfectly. She and her trainer are devoted students of the sport. On her wall in the US is various posters including Mike Tyson, Sugar Ray Robinson and Floyd Mayweather. Sonia O’Sullivan and Roy Keane make up the Irish representation.

There are also homages to great rivalries such as Barrera vs Morales and Hagler vs Hearns.

During previous bouts, Enamait can be heard shouting the name of particular boxers as he delivers instruction. That includes Roy Jones and Buddy McGirt. When we asked what footage they had watched in preparation for Cameron, he said they always look at old fights, but he wasn’t prepared to give too much away before the main event.

We can discuss and dissect the history after.

At the core of Taylor’s character, there is a genuine appreciation. For what she is achieving but also for what allowed her to achieve it.

Thursday was particularly significant as she met her childhood hero, Drogheda’s Deirdre Gogarty. The pioneering world champion famously fought Christy Martin on the undercard of Mike Tyson's heavyweight contest against Frank Bruno back in 1996.

The former world champion is in Ireland for the special event, ‘An evening with Deirdre Gogarty’ that takes place in The Crescent Hall, Drogheda on Friday with all proceeds going towards the efforts to get a statue erected in her honour.

“I had a chance to meet Deirdre Gogarty for the first time in years. Obviously, she was a big hero for me growing up, a big inspiration for me. It is amazing to look at the generation of boxers, I am looking up to Deirdre but there is some young girl I hope looking up to me that I can make a huge impact on.

The same way Deirdre had a huge impact on me. That is what legacy is all about.

“It was on HBO. I didn’t watch the fight live; I obviously watched it numerous times after that. It is just an amazing fight actually. Skill, heart, grit. You are talking about me stepping up in weight, Deirdre had to step up numerous weights that night to face Christy Martin.

“The first female pro fight I ever watched. Just an amazing story, isn’t it? They were both booed to the ring, after a few minutes they were on their feet applauding. Talk about pressure, that was a pressure situation right there for women’s boxing.”

Following in the footsteps. Forging a path.