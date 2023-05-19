Sperrins top seed Henry hopes car issues are behind him

Motorsport

Knowing that rallying can be a fickle sport, Derry’s Desi Henry (33) doesn’t dwell on what might have been. Last year, while campaigning a Ford Fiesta Rally2 he took a number of wins but events such as the Circuit of Ireland and the Ulster Rally slipped from his grasp due to mechanical issues.

The Portglenone native, who heads the entry for Saturday's Go Tour of Sperrins Rally in Magherafelt, hopes his switch to a Bath Shack liveried Citroen C3 Rally2 will provide the platform for consistency to match his rivals.

“We had some teething problems with the car. On the Circuit of Ireland in April, we were sitting third overall until we had boost issues and then we got a puncture, we just didn’t have a clean run. It’s frustrating. The amount of effort that goes into the whole thing, not just competing but behind the scene as well, is huge. But as they say, that’s rallying, you just need to keep the head up.”

There’s no doubting Henry’s pace but he needs everything to click. “I still haven’t got the car to perform to my style of driving. We have made a few changes in advance of the Sperrins and we will use the rally as a bit of test ahead of next week’s Cavan Rally and then the Donegal International in mid-June.”

The event is round four of the McGrady Insurance NI Championship but that’s not the priority. “Because we missed the first round, we would need to win Sperrins and then there is only one other round (Down Rally). But, we’ll see after Saturday. Jonny (Greer) will be a great barometer in terms of pace. Then, next week in Cavan we have the likes of Josh Moffett and Callum Devine - that should give us a good idea of where we are at.”

Greer, also in a Citroen C3 Rally2, series leader Derek McGarrity (VW Polo GTi R5) and the Ford Fiesta Rally2 cars of Garry Jennings, Gareth Sayers and Joe McGonigle and Jason Mitchell (VW Polo GTi R5) are the main contenders for the Sperrins. Scotland’s David Bogie (Ford Escort) heads the two-wheel drive entry.

Meanwhile, a number of Irish competitors will contest the weekend’s Rally Poland, round three of the eight-round European Rally Championship. Fresh from their 12th place finish in last week’s Rally Portugal, Kilrea’s Josh McErlean (Hyundai i20 Rally2) and Cushendall co-driver John Rowan will have reigning British Rally champion Osian Pryce (Skoda Fabia Rally2) amongst their opposition. Kesh driver Jon Armstrong (Ford Fiesta Rally3) and Galway’s Aoife Raftery (Peugeot 208 Rally4) are also tackling the 16-stage event that concludes on Sunday evening. Raftery has Australian Max McRae (grandson of seven-time Circuit of Ireland winner Jimmy) co-driven by Monaghan’s Mac Kierans, amongst the opposition in the Junior category.

Elsewhere, Ballylickey’s Robert Cronin continues his debut season with the Leicestershire-based Team Parker Racing in the second round (three races) of the Porsche Visit Cayman Islands Sprint Challenge GB at Snetterton. The series runs alongside the British Touring Car Championship where Northern Ireland’s Colin Turkington (Team BMW) hopes to close the 18-point gap to series leader Yorkshire’s Dan Camish (Ford Focus).