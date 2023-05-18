Chantelle Cameron on Katie Taylor: 'I’ve seen it three times. She's had very close fights and got the nod’

The undisputed super-lightweight champion says she's identified flaws in Taylor's game.
BELT UP: Katie Taylor, left, and Chantelle Cameron during a media conference, held at Dublin Castle, ahead of their undisputed super lightweight championship fight. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 17:04
Maurice Brosnan

Chantelle Cameron’s plan was simple. A bit of kick boxing and a crack at Muay Thai. Spend a few years revolving around the amateur boxing circuit and then move on to focus on university and a career as a PE teacher.

Now she is the undisputed super-lightweight champion and preparing for one of the biggest fights of the year. Who saw this coming? Certainly not Cameron.

She collected a bronze medal at the 2011 EU Championships, losing out to some Irish hotshot in the semi-final. She missed out on the next two Olympics but in the meantime that Irish boxer had turned pro and the ground started shifting beneath their feet. It was a whole new landscape. Suddenly a trail had been blazed.

“I never planned to turn professional,” Cameron explains. “The pro game was more in America and Germany. After the Olympics, I didn’t know what I was going to do. That is why I’ve so much respect for Katie Taylor and Claressa Shields. They won gold at the Olympics and turned professional. They started boxing on Sky, women’s boxing has grown and that is when I thought I would have a go at the pros. It wasn’t in my plans.” 

Cameron is adamant that 2011 meeting in the amateur ranks has ‘absolutely no relevance’ to Saturday’s showdown. She never thought they’d face each other again and initially feared Taylor’s Instagram post calling for the fight was a hack or fake.

The Northampton native first turned pro in 2017 with Barry McGuigan’s Cyclone Promotions before they later split. She now works with coach Jamie Moore, who sits by her side as she answers questions at the pre-fight press conference.

The announcement of her move to the paid ranks referenced the stacked lightweight division and Taylor by name. Even still, it felt like a dream until the door was closed on an Amanda Serrano vs Taylor rematch and it offered Cameron a window.

“I didn’t think it would ever happen. It always seemed way too far away and never in touching distance. But here I am now. The universe works in strange ways.” 

It wouldn’t be a proper build-up without some fighting talk. This blockbuster contest will unfold in front of a sold out 3Arena. A long-awaited homecoming for Taylor. A drawback for Cameron, who points to the close scorecards in the Serrano fight and the Delfine Persoon bouts as cause for concern.

“In all honesty, I’ve seen it three times with Katie. She has had very close fights and got the nod where it could’ve been a draw or easily gone the other way. That is a concern. But it is out of my hands and I can’t control that.

Promoter Eddie Hearn, centre, with, from left, trainer Ross Enamait, Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron during a media conference at Dublin Castle. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Promoter Eddie Hearn, centre, with, from left, trainer Ross Enamait, Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron during a media conference at Dublin Castle. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

“If something is out of my hands and I can’t control it, I am not going to let it eat me up. I have to make sure I do what I have been doing in the gym. Do what I know I can do. As much as it is a massive task ahead of me anyway, I have to make sure I make it a convincing win as well.” 

Her coach Moore interjects unprompted to reinforce the point: “By the amount of questions being asked by everyone, it is a concern. Not obviously (just) for us but everyone is concerned. We’ve seen some really bad decisions over the last few years in boxing in general. I’m not going to bang on about certain ones, but we’ve seen bad ones. It is a concern in general in boxing. Obviously, it is an issue. But we can’t focus on that.” 

Cameron has taken on and beaten several of Taylor’s previous opponents including Jessica McCaskill, Victoria Bustos and Anahí Ester Sánchez. Most of her attention, however, has been on the Serrano and Persoon footage.

“It could’ve gone either way. I think if Serrano won you wouldn’t have argued. If it was a draw you wouldn’t argued. In the Delfine fights and the Serrano fight I definitely saw flaws I can pick up on,” Cameron remarks.

Like what?

“A few. A fair few,” she says with a smile.

So, is the only way to win with a knockdown and some 10-8 rounds or even a KO?

“You’ll see Saturday.” Bring it on.

