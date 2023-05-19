Dunbar remains seventh at Giro d'Italia

Ireland´s Eddie Dunbar remains seventh overall at the Giro d´Italia after 12 stages, just 2´32” down on race leader Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers).

The 26-year old Corkman finished 46th on yesterday´s 185-kilometre run from Bra to Rivoli, though he crossed the line in the same time as those closest to him on General Classification.

The result meant he lost no time, or gained no ground, ahead of today´s big test in the mountains where the riders will tackle a shortened 199-kilometre stage that dips into neighbouring Switzerland.

Today's initial route was scheduled to go over the Gran San Bernardo climb at almost 2,500 metres but due to continued snowfall and the risk of avalanches, the Giro d'Italia organisers have modified the route.

The race will largely be the same as what was planned, with just 700 metres less climbing enroute to the summit finish at Crans Montana, a 13-kilometre climb with an average gradient of 7%.

German Nico Denz (Bora-Hansgrohe) took the honours yesterday from Toms Skujins (Trek Segafredo) in a two-up sprint after they broke away from the day´s main breakaway that featured 26 riders.

Meanwhile, Matthew Fox (Wheelbase Cabtech Castelli) claimed yesterday´s second stage of Ras Tailteann from Birr to Ennis, while overnight race leader Conor McGoldrick (Richardsons Trek DAS) retained the race leader´s yellow jersey.

Patrick O´Loughlin of the Irish National Team put in a brilliant performance and was second across the line, with Matteo Cigala (Dan Morrissey - MIG.ie Pactimo) rounding out the stage podium in third.

The day was characterised by a number of threatening breaks, but unlike Wednesday´s opening stage where a large group gained significant time on the peloton, yesterday was a more cagey affair, with nobody managing to wriggle free.

With four categorised climbs packed into 30 kilometres just after the 100-kilometre mark, a clearer picture of who the strongest guys in the race started to emerge.

At that point, there were around 50 riders left in the peloton - with the race leader McGoldrick safely tucked in there.

Conn McDunphy (Cycling Leinster) tried to impose himself a few times, but he was brought to heel on more than one occasion. He finished the day in the main bunch, and is still fifth overall on General Classification at 17 seconds.

Best of the Irish on GC is Cormac McGeough (Good Guys Racing NYC) in fourth at 14 seconds.

Aaron Wade (Ireland National Team) retained the U23 jersey while McGoldrick, McDunphy and Dan Gardner are in possession of the King of the Mountains, Best County Rider, and Points jerseys, respectively.

Today´s third stage takes the riders 149 kilometres north on an almost pan-flat course to Castlebar via Ardrahan, Craughwell, Athenry, Tuam and Ballinrobe.

There are two category three climbs after 63 and 71 kilometres, respectively, and with very little wind forecasted it should be a day for a bunch sprint.

Results

Ras Tailteann Stage Two, Birr - Ennis (154.5k): 1 Matthew Fox (Wheelbase Cabtech Castelli), 2 Patrick O´Loughlin (Irish National Team) at s/t, 3 Matteo Cigala (Dan Morrissey - MIG.ie Pactimo) at s/t.

Overall General Classification after Stage Two: 1 Conor McGoldrick (Richardsons Trek DAS), 2 Dan Gardner (Embark Spirit) at 4secs, 3 Joe Laverick (Derry Foyle CC) at 6 secs..

County Rider overall: Conn McDunphy Best U23 Overall; Aaron Wade (Ireland National Team) KOM; Conor McGoldrick (Richardsons Trek DAS) Points Overall; Dan Gardner (Embark Spirit)