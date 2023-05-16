Amy Broadhurst: Training with Katie Taylor turned my career around

World champion Amy Broadhurst has revealed how she was on the brink of either quitting boxing or switching allegiance to Great Britain before an offer to train with Katie Taylor in the USA turned her career around.

The Dundalk woman won three gold medals in 2022 – World, Commonwealth and European – but admitted on Tuesday that her career had been at “a low ebb” just over 12 months before the first of those was earned in Istanbul.

The World Championships, originally due to be held in December of 2021, had been postponed due to Covid and her hopes of competing at the prestigious Strandja tournament the following spring were undone when she tested positive for the virus.

All told, she had gone the guts of two years with a proper fight and her hopes of making the Paris 2024 Games were being undermined further by the fact that she was competing in a weight division that would not make the Olympic schedule.

“Obviously at that time the Olympics looked to be out of reach for me. I didn’t believe I was big enough for the 66kg at that time. Everything that I thought boxing was for me, getting to the Olympic Games, just didn’t seem within touching distance for me at all. It seemed the other side of the world. I wasn’t close to it.

The Dundalk woman revealed she was close to quitting boxing or switching allegiance to Great Britain before training with Taylor.

“I mentioned before that I went to speak to a psychologist because mentally I just wasn’t one hundred per cent. I also had thought of going over and competing for GB. Not many people will be happy to hear that but I was trying to do anything I could do to get to the Olympic Games.” Her dad Tony is English, hence the link there, and she spoke to the Team GB high-performance director during a camp in Sheffield in October of 2021 before pressing pause on any further steps until the Worlds were behind them.

The call from Taylor’s camp came the following February and she was over in Vernon, Connecticut the following month and helping the Bray fighter prepare for her Madison Square Garden mission against Amanda Serrano.

“I flew into Boston and they had somebody there to collect me. A chauffeur! I was there for two weeks but herself (Katie) and her coach Ross (Enamait) dropped me back to the airport. Once I got there the relationship started with the two of them.”

She had first met Taylor a decade before when, after her gold medal performance at the European Juniors, the recently-crowned Olympic champion turned up at her school, Colaiste Rís, to congratulate her.

A year later and the IABA brought over a collection of Juniors, Youths and Elites to the European Union Championships in Hungary and the young Broadhurst got to be part of the same team, but that was it until that email invitation arrived out of the blue.

They sparred every second day or so. Either that or a ‘school of combat’ which is similar to sparring but with restrictions: two punches per round, lead hand free, jabs only. Though a southpaw like Serrano, they just wanted her to be herself.

It benefited her as much as it did Taylor. All the disappointments and doubts of 2021 and before were washed away. She knew even before she left for the States that she would be returning for a shot at the Worlds. Everything had changed.

“It revitalised me.” The boxers have clearly connected outside the ring as well with Taylor bigging Broadhurst up here and there and sending a text after the latter lost the National Elites 66kg final to Grainne Walsh to point out that her own losses had been springboards to her successes.

Broadhurst: "I'm very, very lucky to have her backing me."

“I'm very, very lucky to have her backing me and to have her involved in my career.” Broadhurst has never touched gloves with Chantelle Cameron but feels that the only danger the Englishwoman poses Taylor in Dublin this Saturday is her size. And only then if Taylor chooses to engage close-in and scrap.

Taylor, a superb stylist, has been drawn into battles more than some would like in the past but even that turn of events, Broadhurst said, would just give her opponent a chance of competing more than actually winning.

“I remember flying home (from the US) and I thought, 'What a woman', because no matter how hard you hit her, she'll still keep coming. You throw the kitchen sink at her ten times and she's still there.

"And it showed with Serrano. In the fifth round Katie looked out on her feet and then she came back and that just shows the type of person that she is. In and out of the ring, she's brilliant.”

Few people have ever come so close to Taylor and Broadhurst plans on being in the thick of it again at the 3Arena.

“I have ringside tickets so I'm buzzing!”

