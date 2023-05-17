David Murphy knocks out defending Munster champion Michael Bohane

Munster champion, Michael Bohane, is out of the 2023 race following his defeat by David Murphy at Lyre.

Murphy, who opened with a huge bowl, won the first tip by 100m, putting Bohane under pressure from the off. Bohane played his second bowl to the left and was now a bowl of odds down. That start proved very costly, even if Bohane got back on track with a great third throw to bring the lead under a bowl.

He redoubled his challenge with a great fourth shot, clipping Murphy’s lead to 60m. The same odds divided them after five. Bohane’s next bowl benefitted from rubbing the right. Murphy hit back with a great bowl to extend his lead again. Bohane was left with his seventh, leaving him close to a bowl behind. Neither player reached Crowley’s bend next, but Bohane came closest and reduced the gap.

Murphy comfortably opened Crowley’s bend in eight to keep his lead close to a bowl. He pushed closer to a bowl of odds with his next one. Bohane looked to have gained significant ground by opening McCarthy’s bend in 11 after Murphy had missed in ten. Murphy countered with an exceptional bowl from no light to McCarthy’s wall, which put him a full bowl clear again.

Bohane rallied with a great bowl from there, but Murphy beat it to stay a bowl in front. Bohane knocked the bowl when he followed with another big one. Murphy responded with a good bowl. Bohane beat that by 50m, but Murphy kept control when he beat that tip by 100m with an equally good throw.

Bohane stayed in the frame with a fine shot through the cross. Murphy closed it off when he went close to the line next. Bohane finished with a big bowl, but it was not nearly enough to impact the verdict.

Munster senior champion Hannah Sexton, stayed on course to retain her crown when she beat Geraldine Daly-Curtin at Grange. This went to a last shot in a titanic struggle in which the lead changed hands six times. Daly-Curtin gained a solid lead with a big seventh to the schoolhouse cross and raised a bowl up the school hill. Sexton fought back to lead at the novice line. They were locked together to the finish.

At Terelton Andrew O’Callaghan ended the ambitions of Paul Buckley in the Munster intermediate championship. He played two brilliant opening shots, which put him well clear. Buckley was level after his fourth got a nice rub off the left. O’Callaghan regained ground and had 120m odds after nine to the garage. He extended that to almost a bowl of odds with his tenth.

Buckley reduced the odds in the next few, but O’Callaghan pushed clear again towards the finish. His 15th bowl got a great rub off the right which steered it towards the line. Buckley was too tight left and missed that to concede a full bowl of odds.

Shaun Donnelly burned up the tarmac at Eglish to hold off Mark Toal in a super Ulster intermediate semi-final. Donnelly had a slight edge after opening McNally’s bend in three. He raised almost a bowl with a brilliant throw from there to Kelly’s lane.

Toal fought back to level at Ewing’s corner and led with his next bowl. Donnelly did better up the next straight. Toal fought back again and led after a big bowl out the last bend. He was still fore facing the line. Donnelly closed with a brilliant 18th that beat the line by 40m, Toal missed the line.

Hannah Cronin qualified for the Munster intermediate women’s semi-final when she beat European youth champion, Rachel Kingston, at the Clubhouse.

Denis Wilmot and David O’Mahony will contest the Mid-Cork Junior A final. Wilmot beat Seán Murphy at Jagoes Mills and O’Mahony beat Kieran Murphy at Béal na Bláth, both in the last shot. Mick Wall survived a blistering start by PJ Cooney to win the East Cork - Waterford Junior B final at Ballincurrig. At Bauravilla Shane Shannon stormed to victory over Michéal O’Sullivan in the Carbery final.

The preliminary programme for the 2024 European Championships has been released. The games will be hosted at the German North Sea resort and fishing port of Neuharlingersiel, the location for the TV series ‘Doktor Martin’, the German version of the British series ‘Doc Martin’. The official opening will be on Thursday May 9, with the Dutch Moors competitions the following day, Irish road bowling is on Saturday 11 and German Lofting on Sunday 12.