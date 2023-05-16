Eddie Dunbar hoping to build on solid start at the Giro d'Italia

Nine down. Eleven to go. Eddie Dunbar's maiden assault on the Giro d'Italia is approaching the midway point and though there are many twists and turns to come, he's more than pleased with the opening exchanges.

“Solid” is his rather modest one-word synopsis of the 1,400 or so kilometres of Italian tarmac he has covered so far, because the 26-year old Corkman is flying high - if somewhat underneath the radar - in 11th overall.

176 riders started this 106th edition of the race on the Adriatic coast just over a week ago, but following race leader Remco Evenepoel's dramatic covid-enforced departure on Sunday night - and a host of other crash-affected victims - we're down to 162 riders.

The last rider on General Classification is just over two hours down overall. Dunbar, meanwhile, is lurking with intent just 2'32” behind the man who assumed the pink jersey, Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers).

He'd have taken that given where he was in February; riding the stationary trainer from his balcony with a broken bone in his hand after a nasty early-season crash in Valencia.

“I feel in good condition, I feel strong on the climbs, there's still a bit of work to do but I think as these next stages go on hopefully I'll be a bit fresher for the final week,” he enthused from the team hotel on Monday, taking advantage of the first of two rest days by having a lie-in.

His stated goal before the start was a top 10 overall. Only two other Irish riders in history have cracked the top 10; Stephen Roche in 1987 and Dan Martin in 2021.

“It's been good, a solid nine days and I've come through it well so hopefully I can continue on that trajectory over the next week and into the final week where I'd say there's going to be minutes rather than seconds separating fellas.

“I knew it was important to start well, just for the head and my legs were good in the opening day's time-trial. I got some good power out there on the flat and some good speed, and that was very positive.”

As a diminutive rider, Dunbar excels when the road goes uphill. Flat-time trials are not his strong point. So to have two of those behind him, and minimal time losses incurred, augers really well for the next two weeks before the race reaches its conclusion in Rome on May 27.

“The main thing for me was not losing crazy time in the first week. I'm there or thereabouts now.

“Some of the stage finishes were a bit scary, actually. It isn't the most comfortable place to be, or a nice experience, I'll put it that way,” he said of the intense jockeying for position in the frenetic closing stages of races.

“Those days, for someone like me, can be the most tricky. On paper you see an easy day sitting in the bunch but nowadays they're intense and some days like that can end up being harder for GC guys, harder than mountain stages even.

“The mountain stages are about legs and less about positioning. To get through those (flat) stages was a big boost too. I did lose a bit of time on stage three but better to lose a couple of seconds than skin. Thankfully that all went well.

“With my lack of racing in the last year, obviously it shows the work we've been doing in training, we've done everything right. The fact I'm there and feeling good on the climbs in that environment is a massive positive.”

Alongside his own teammate Michael Matthews winning a hair-raising sprint on the crash-marred stage three, his fellow countryman Ben Healy's stunning solo tour-de-force on Saturday was another highpoint of a memorable week for Irish cycling.

“When I found out he was in the break, I knew exactly what he was going to do, attack early to try and win.

“The way he's been racing recently it was fairly obvious what he was going to do. It was so impressive. He came in with a bit of pressure given how well he's been going and he pulled it off.

“It was fairly impressive what he did to win from the break by almost two minutes. Chapeaux to him, he picked the right day to do it and the day suited him best, and it wouldn't surprise me if he had another crack at some point.”

As for his own plan of attack, Dunbar said he first needs to avoid contracting covid, and use his beans very, very carefully, what with three monstrous days in the mountains next week.

“Let's see. This is a day by day thing. We've seen how quickly things can change, but for me, I know I can climb with the guys ahead of me (on GC) and that's positive. I'm hoping a couple of them crack in the last week and I can get stronger and move up. I just have to control what I can and leave the race to decide.”