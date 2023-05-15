Guide to sports on tv this week

A huge week in sport awaits with the Heineken Champions Cup with Leinster taking on La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium, Katie Taylor is fighting on home soil as she faces Chantelle Cameron and the competition heat up as the first round of the All Ireland football championship for the Sam Maguire Cup kicks off.
Guide to sports on tv this week

Guide to sports on tv this week

Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 14:37

Don't Miss: Katie Taylor is back on Irish soil as she take on Chantelle Cameron and has the chance to become a two-weight undisputed World Champion. The historic fight takes place in the 3Arena and can be seen live on DAZN.

Set the Sky Box: Heineken Champions Cup is coming to Dublin this weekend. Leinster take on last year's champions La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium. 

Streaming Pick: The All Ireland Football Championship's heat up this weekend as the first round of games for the Sam Maguire Cup take place. Saturday sees All Ireland Champions Kerry take on Mayo in Killarney while Galway are at home to Tyrone. Both games are being streamed live on GAAGO. 

Monday May 15

7.30pm, Cork v Clare, Munster U20 Hurling Final, TG4

7.45pm, Sampdoria v Empoli, Serie A, BT Sport 1

8pm, Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

8pm, Leicester v Liverpool, Premier League, Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Mix

Tuesday May 16

10.45am, Giro d'Italia, Cycling, Eurosports 1

8pm, Inter v AC Milan, Champions League semi-final, RTÈ 2 & BT Sport 1

8pm, Luton Town v Sunderland, Championship, Sky Sports Football

Wednesday May 17

10.15am, Giro d'Italia, Cycling, Eurosports 1

6.15pm, Everton v Arsenal, Women's Super League, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

7.30pm, Offaly v Wexford, Oneills.com Leinster U20 HC Knockout Final, TG4

8pm, Man City v Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League semi-final, Virgin Media 2

8pm, Middlesbrough v Coventry City, Championship play-off semi-final, Sky Sports Football

8.15pm, West Ham v Chelsea, Women's Super League, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

Thursday May 18

11.15am, Giro d'Italia, Cycling, Eurosports 1

1pm, PGA Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

6.45pm, Kerry v Limerick, Munster MFC Semi-final, TG4 YouTube

7pm, Premier League Darts Aberdeen, Darts, Sky Sports Action

7.30pm, Newcastle v Brighton, Premier League, Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event

7.45pm, Cork v Tipperary, Munster MFC Semi-final, TG4 YouTube

8pm, AZ Alkmaar v West Ham, UEFA Europa Conference League, Virgin Media 2 

8pm, Sevilla v Juventus, Europa League semi-final, BT Sports 2

8pm, Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough Utd, League 1, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

8pm, Basel v Fiorentina, Conference League semi-final, BT Sport ESPN

8pm, Bayer Leverkusen v Roma, Europa League semi-final, BT Sport 3

Friday May 19

8am, Moana Pasifika v Crusaders, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event

9.45pm, Giro d'Italia, Cycling, Eurosports 1

10.30pm, Reds v Blues, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

12pm, Emilia Romagna F1 - practice, Formula 1, Sky Sports F1

1pm, PGA Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

3.45pm, Emilia Romagna F1 - practice 2, Formula 1, Sky Sports F1

7.30pm, Shelbourne v St Pat's, LOI Premier Division, Virgin Media 2

7.30pm, Freilburg v Wolfsburg, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Arena

7.45pm, Sassuolo v Monza, Serie A, BT Sport 3

8pm, Glasgow Warriors v Toulon, EPCR Challenge Cup Final, BT Sport

8pm, Cadiz v Valladoid, La Liga, Premier Sport 2

8pm, Lyon v Monaco, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2

8pm, Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers, Ligue 1, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

9pm, 2023 Armaco Team Series, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Mix

11pm, UFC Live, MMA, BT Sport 2

Saturday May 20

5.30am, Highlanders v Melbourne Rebels, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event

7.35am, Fremantle v Geelong Cats, AFL, BT Sport 2

8am, Chiefs v Hurricanes, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event

10.30am, Waratahs v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

10.40am, Essendon v Richmond, AFL, BT Sport 2

10.45am, Giro d'Italia, Cycling, Eurosports 1

11.30am, Emilia Romagna F1 - practice 3, Formula 1, Sky Sports F1

12.30pm, Stockport v Salford City, League 2, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

12.30pm, Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford, Premier Leauge, BT Sport 1

1pm, Western Force v Brumbies, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

1pm, Girona v Villareal, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

2pm, PGA Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

2.30pm, Schalke 04 v Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga,, Sky Sports Mix

3pm, Kerry v Mayo, All Ireland SFC, GAAGO

3pm, Liverpool v Aston Villa, Premier League, Premier Sports 1

3pm, Emilia Romagna F1 - Qualifying 1, Formula 1, Sky Sports F1

3pm, Carlisle Utd v Bradford City, League 2, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

3pm, Manchester Open, squash, BT Sport 3

3.15pm, A Bilbao v Celta Vigo, La Liga, Premier Sports

3.22pm, Emilia Romagna F1 - Qualifying 2, Formula 1, Sky Sports F1

3.45pm, Emilia Romagna F1 - Qualifying 3, Formula 1, Sky Sports F1

4.45pm, Leinster v La Rochelle, Heineken Champions Cup, RTÈ 2 & BT Sport 2

5.15pm, Galway v Tyrone, All Ireland SFC, GAAGO

5.15pm, Atalanta v Hellas Verona, Serie A, BT Sport1

5.30pm, Almeria v Mallorca, La Liga, Premier Sports 2

5.30pm, Getafe v Elche, La Liga, Premier Sports

5.30pm, Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Mix

5.30pm, Nottingham Forest v Arsenal, Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event

6pm, Kilkenny v Dublin, Leinster SHC, GAAGO

6pm, Leitrim v Fermanagh, Tailteann Cup, GAAGO

7.35pm, Bohemians v Athlone Town, LOI Women's Premier League, TG4

7.45pm, AC Milan v Sampdoria, Serie A, BT Sport 1

8pm, Lille v Marseille, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2

8pm, Barcelona v Real Sociedad, La Liga, Premier Sports 2

9pm, 2023 Armaco Team Series, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Mix

Sunday May 21

1am, Devin Haney v Vasiliy Lonachenko, Undisputed World Lightweight Title, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event

6.20am, Carlton v Collingwood, AFL, BT Sport 1

10.30am, Giro d'Italia, Cycling, Eurosports 1

11am, Great Manchester Run, Athletics, BBC 1

11.30am, Lecce v Spezia, Serie A, BT Sport 2

12pm, AC Ajaccio v Rennes, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3

12pm, Hibernian v Rangers, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Main Event

12.30pm, Chelsea v Arsenal, Women's Super League, BBC 2

1pm, Rayo Vallecano v Espanyol, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

1pm, Emilia Romagna F1 - Pit lane live, Formula 1, Sky Sports F1

1.30pm, West Ham v Leeds, Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event

1.40pm, Royal Ascot, Horse Racing, RTÈ 1

2pm, Clare v Cork, Munster SHC, RTÈ 2

2pm, Nice v Toulouse, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3

2pm, Torino v Fiorentina, Serie A, BT Sport 2

2pm, Emilia Romagna F1 - Race, Formula 1, Sky Sports F1

2pm, PGA Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

2.30pm, Mainz 05 v VfB Stuttgart, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

3pm, Manchester Open Finals, Squash, BT Sport 4

3.15pm, Atletico Madrid v Osasuna, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

4pm, Tipperary v Limerick, Munster SHC, RTÈ 2

4pm, Man City v Chelsea, Premier League, Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event

4.05pm, Lorient v Lens, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3

4.15pm, FC Halifax Town v Gateshead FC, FA Trophy, BT Sport 3

4.30pm, Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

5pm, Napoli v Inter Milan, Serie A, BT Sport 2

5.30pm, Valencia v Real Madrid, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

6pm, 2023 Armaco Team Series, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Mix

6.30pm, Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Moenchengladbach, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Arena

6.45pm, Man Utd v Man City, Women's Super League, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports PL

7pm, PGA Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf 

7.45pm, Auxerre v PSG, Ligue 1, BT Sport 1

7.45pm, Udinese v Lazio, Serie A, BT Sport 2

8pm, Sevilla v Real Betis, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

8.30pm, Sporting CP v Benfica, Primeira Liga, BT Sport 3

More in this section

Heartbreaking defeat for Ireland as Bangladesh claim a 2-0 series victory Heartbreaking defeat for Ireland as Bangladesh claim a 2-0 series victory
Rhasidat Adeleke 20/7/2022 Wins for Rhasidat Adeleke and Brian Fay
106th Giro d'Italia 2023 - Stage 8 Healy hailed for 'incredible' solo ride to claim Giro stage victory
<p>FIFTY SENSE: Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics celebrates breaking 50 points against the Philadelphia 76ers. Picture: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images</p>

Tatum sets Game 7 record with 51 points, Celtics beat 76ers 112-88

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd