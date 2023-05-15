Guide to sports on tv this week

: Katie Taylor is back on Irish soil as she take on Chantelle Cameron and has the chance to become a two-weight undisputed World Champion. The historic fight takes place in the 3Arena and can be seen live on DAZN.
: Heineken Champions Cup is coming to Dublin this weekend. Leinster take on last year's champions La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium.
: The All Ireland Football Championship's heat up this weekend as the first round of games for the Sam Maguire Cup take place. Saturday sees All Ireland Champions Kerry take on Mayo in Killarney while Galway are at home to Tyrone. Both games are being streamed live on GAAGO.
, Cork v Clare, Munster U20 Hurling Final, TG4
, Sampdoria v Empoli, Serie A, BT Sport 1
, Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
, Leicester v Liverpool, Premier League, Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Mix
, Giro d'Italia, Cycling, Eurosports 1
, Inter v AC Milan, Champions League semi-final, RTÈ 2 & BT Sport 1
Luton Town v Sunderland, Championship, Sky Sports Football
, Giro d'Italia, Cycling, Eurosports 1
, Everton v Arsenal, Women's Super League, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event
, Offaly v Wexford, Oneills.com Leinster U20 HC Knockout Final, TG4
, Man City v Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League semi-final, Virgin Media 2
, Middlesbrough v Coventry City, Championship play-off semi-final, Sky Sports Football
, West Ham v Chelsea, Women's Super League, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event
, Giro d'Italia, Cycling, Eurosports 1
, PGA Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event
, Kerry v Limerick, Munster MFC Semi-final, TG4 YouTube
, Premier League Darts Aberdeen, Darts, Sky Sports Action
, Newcastle v Brighton, Premier League, Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event
, Cork v Tipperary, Munster MFC Semi-final, TG4 YouTube
, AZ Alkmaar v West Ham, UEFA Europa Conference League, Virgin Media 2
, Sevilla v Juventus, Europa League semi-final, BT Sports 2
, Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough Utd, League 1, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event
, Basel v Fiorentina, Conference League semi-final, BT Sport ESPN
, Bayer Leverkusen v Roma, Europa League semi-final, BT Sport 3
, Moana Pasifika v Crusaders, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event
, Giro d'Italia, Cycling, Eurosports 1
, Reds v Blues, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action
Emilia Romagna F1 - practice, Formula 1, Sky Sports F1
, PGA Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event
, Emilia Romagna F1 - practice 2, Formula 1, Sky Sports F1
, Shelbourne v St Pat's, LOI Premier Division, Virgin Media 2
, Freilburg v Wolfsburg, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Arena
, Sassuolo v Monza, Serie A, BT Sport 3
, Glasgow Warriors v Toulon, EPCR Challenge Cup Final, BT Sport
Cadiz v Valladoid, La Liga, Premier Sport 2
, Lyon v Monaco, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2
, Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers, Ligue 1, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event
, 2023 Armaco Team Series, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Mix
, UFC Live, MMA, BT Sport 2
, Highlanders v Melbourne Rebels, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event
, Fremantle v Geelong Cats, AFL, BT Sport 2
, Chiefs v Hurricanes, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event
, Waratahs v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action
, Essendon v Richmond, AFL, BT Sport 2
, Giro d'Italia, Cycling, Eurosports 1
, Emilia Romagna F1 - practice 3, Formula 1, Sky Sports F1
, Stockport v Salford City, League 2, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event
, Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford, Premier Leauge, BT Sport 1
, Western Force v Brumbies, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action
, Girona v Villareal, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
, PGA Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event
Schalke 04 v Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga,, Sky Sports Mix
, Kerry v Mayo, All Ireland SFC, GAAGO
, Liverpool v Aston Villa, Premier League, Premier Sports 1
, Emilia Romagna F1 - Qualifying 1, Formula 1, Sky Sports F1
Carlisle Utd v Bradford City, League 2, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event
Manchester Open, squash, BT Sport 3
, A Bilbao v Celta Vigo, La Liga, Premier Sports
, Emilia Romagna F1 - Qualifying 2, Formula 1, Sky Sports F1
, Emilia Romagna F1 - Qualifying 3, Formula 1, Sky Sports F1
, Leinster v La Rochelle, Heineken Champions Cup, RTÈ 2 & BT Sport 2
, Galway v Tyrone, All Ireland SFC, GAAGO
, Atalanta v Hellas Verona, Serie A, BT Sport1
, Almeria v Mallorca, La Liga, Premier Sports 2
, Getafe v Elche, La Liga, Premier Sports
, Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Mix
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal, Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event
, Kilkenny v Dublin, Leinster SHC, GAAGO
, Leitrim v Fermanagh, Tailteann Cup, GAAGO
, Bohemians v Athlone Town, LOI Women's Premier League, TG4
AC Milan v Sampdoria, Serie A, BT Sport 1
, Lille v Marseille, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2
Barcelona v Real Sociedad, La Liga, Premier Sports 2
, 2023 Armaco Team Series, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Mix
, Devin Haney v Vasiliy Lonachenko, Undisputed World Lightweight Title, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event
, Carlton v Collingwood, AFL, BT Sport 1
, Giro d'Italia, Cycling, Eurosports 1
, Great Manchester Run, Athletics, BBC 1
, Lecce v Spezia, Serie A, BT Sport 2
, AC Ajaccio v Rennes, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3
, Hibernian v Rangers, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Main Event
, Chelsea v Arsenal, Women's Super League, BBC 2
, Rayo Vallecano v Espanyol, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
, Emilia Romagna F1 - Pit lane live, Formula 1, Sky Sports F1
, West Ham v Leeds, Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event
, Royal Ascot, Horse Racing, RTÈ 1
, Clare v Cork, Munster SHC, RTÈ 2
, Nice v Toulouse, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3
, Torino v Fiorentina, Serie A, BT Sport 2
, Emilia Romagna F1 - Race, Formula 1, Sky Sports F1
, PGA Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event
, Mainz 05 v VfB Stuttgart, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football
, Manchester Open Finals, Squash, BT Sport 4
, Atletico Madrid v Osasuna, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
, Tipperary v Limerick, Munster SHC, RTÈ 2
, Man City v Chelsea, Premier League, Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event
, Lorient v Lens, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3
, FC Halifax Town v Gateshead FC, FA Trophy, BT Sport 3
, Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football
, Napoli v Inter Milan, Serie A, BT Sport 2
Valencia v Real Madrid, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
, 2023 Armaco Team Series, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Mix
Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Moenchengladbach, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Arena
Man Utd v Man City, Women's Super League, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports PL
, PGA Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, Auxerre v PSG, Ligue 1, BT Sport 1
, Udinese v Lazio, Serie A, BT Sport 2
Sevilla v Real Betis, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
, Sporting CP v Benfica, Primeira Liga, BT Sport 3