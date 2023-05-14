Wins for Rhasidat Adeleke and Brian Fay

Rhasidat Adeleke continued her fine form with victory over 400m at the Big 12 Championships in Norman, Oklahoma on Sunday, the 20-year-old Dubliner clocking 50.58 to come home well clear of Kennedy Simon (51.22), her teammate the University of Texas.

Adeleke was earlier in action in the 4x100m, running the third leg and helping Texas to an NCAA record of 41.89. Adeleke is continuing her build-up to next month’s NCAA Championships in Texas, where she will square off again with Britton Wilson, the NCAA indoor champion, who clocked an NCAA record of 49.13 over the weekend.