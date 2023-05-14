Wins for Rhasidat Adeleke and Brian Fay

Rhasidat Adeleke continued her fine form with victory over 400m at the Big 12 Championships in Norman, Oklahoma on Sunday, the 20-year-old Dubliner clocking 50.58 to come home well clear of Kennedy Simon (51.22), her teammate the University of Texas.
Adeleke was earlier in action in the 4x100m, running the third leg and helping Texas to an NCAA record of 41.89. Adeleke is continuing her build-up to next month’s NCAA Championships in Texas, where she will square off again with Britton Wilson, the NCAA indoor champion, who clocked an NCAA record of 49.13 over the weekend.
Elsewhere, Brian Fay produced one of the performances of his career to take victory over 10,000m at the Pac-12 Championships in California, the Dubliner, who runs for the University of Washington, striking for home with a lap to run and holding off the late surge of Britain’s Charles Hicks, the reigning NCAA Cross Country Champion, to win in 28.24.90.
Barry Keane led home an Irish 1-2-3 at the Big East Championships over 10,000m, the Butler University student clocking 29:10.62 ahead of Abdel Laadjel and David McGlynn of Providence College. Sean Donoghue of Villanova took the men’s 1500m title in 3:44.90 At the Irish Milers Meet in Belfast, a Continental Tour Challenger event, Louise Shanahan got her season off to a flying start with a sub-two-minute clocking over 800m, the Leevale Olympian kicking to victory in 1:59.53, just outside the Irish record of 1:59.42 she ran there last year.
Ciara Mageean got her track season under way with a strong showing in the same race, finishing a close fourth in 2:00.36, while Sarah Healy bounced back from injury with an impressive 2:01.75 to finish fifth.
Sharlene Mawdsley was a dominant winner over 400, clocking 51.75. Phil Healy clocked 53.00, having taken victory over 200m in 23.70 (-0.3m/s). Robert McDonnell took the men’s 100m in 10.46 (+1.3m/s), while Mark Smyth took the 200m in 20.70 (-0.9m/s).
Jack Raftery was a comfortable winner over 400m in 46.68, while Olympian Andrew Coscoran proved a class apart in the 3000m, the 1500m specialist seizing command midway through and coming home alone in 7:50.87. Teenage star Nick Griggs came through for second in 7:53.24, which broke his own Irish U-20 record of 7:53.40.