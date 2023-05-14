Mark Donnelly claims victory in Sean Conlon Memorial Tipperary Forest Rally

Omagh’s Mark Donnelly (Ford Fiesta R5) took a start to finish victory in the Cahir based Sean Conlon Memorial Tipperary Forest Rally to maintain his unbeaten run in the Sligo Pallets Irish Forest Rally Championship. At the conclusion of the six stage event, the second round of the series and co-driven by Stephen Ferris, he finished 19.8s ahead of the Fiesta R5 of Derry’s Jordan and Paul Hone with fellow Ulster crew Vivian Hamill/Andrew Grennan (VW Polo GTi R5) 9.3s further behind.

Although he didn’t get off to a great start after a spin on the opening stage that cost him around six seconds Donnelly was still only a fraction of a second behind early leader Cashel’s Pat O’Connell (Ford Fiesta R5) followed by Carlow’s David Condell (Ford Fiesta R5), who survived a trip into a hedge. The top two had identical times on SS2 but on SS3, O’Connell slipped off the forest track damaging the rear suspension and retiring instantly.

Donnelly arrived at the Cahir service with a lead of 15.2 seconds from Hone, who admitted he was unwilling take chances on what was a slippery third stage. Condell, a further 14.4s adrift lost time when he spun twice on SS2.

Extending his lead on SS4, Donnelly took a steady run on the penultimate stage that proved to be the final run for the top seeds that were given as scratch time when the final stage (SS6) was interrupted. Hamill, who stalled on the opening stage, came through to take third followed by Ryan Caldwell (Skoda Fabia Rally2), who couldn’t get into the groove on the opening loop. Condell was fifth and Owen Murphy (Citroen C3 Rally2) sixth on his first gravel outing in eight years. Tyrone’s Shane McGirr (Lada VFTS) won the two-wheel drive category and Monaghan’s Tommy Moffett Toyota Aygo) was the top J1000 finisher.

With his first win of the season and what proved to be a dominant victory in the Vodafone Rally de Portugal Kalle Rovanpera (Toyota Yaris Rally1) tops the standings in the World Rally Championship after five rounds. The Finnish ace took control on the opening leg when early leader Ott Tanak (Ford Puma Rally1) lost time with a puncture. Hyundai’s Dani Sordo took the runner-up spot 54.7s behind followed by his team mate Esapekka Lappi, a further 25.6s adrift.

Rovanpera blitzed his rivals during Saturday’s leg where he extended his lead of 10.7s to 57.5s with Spaniard Dani Sordo heading a Hyundai trio that also included Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi. Pierre-Louis Loubet retired his M-Sport Ford Puma with a damaged steering promoting his team mate Ott Tanak to fifth. On Sunday’s final leg a broken turbocharger saw Neuville slip two places with Lappi and Tanak taking advantage. Kilrea’s Josh McErlean (Hyundai i20 R5) in twelfth was the top Irish driver.

Irish race ace James Roe (Naas) took his Topcon Andretti Autosport Dallara to seventh place in the third round of the INDY NXT by Firestone season at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Italian Matteo Nannini led from pole to claim victory ahead of another series rookie Louis Foster by 0.3909 of a second.

In motorcycling, Carrickfergus rider Glenn Irwin clinched an eighth consecutive North West 200 Superbike race win after the race was red-flagged twice. The first red flag came when James Hillier was unseated and was taken to hospital as a precaution. Three laps after the re-start Killeagh’s Mike Browne crashed out and the second re-start saw Irwin go on to maintain his super record.