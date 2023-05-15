Healy hailed for 'incredible' solo ride to claim Giro stage victory

Ben Healy created his own bit of history at the Giro d’Italia this weekend by becoming just the sixth Irishman to win a stage of the Italian Grand Tour.

The Birmingham-born 22-year old, who qualifies to ride for Ireland through his father who has roots in Cork, put in a stunning performance to claim a memorable solo victory on Saturday’s stage from Terni to Fossombrone.

He joined an illustrious list of riders that includes Dan Martin, Stephen Roche, Shay Elliott, Martin Earley and Sam Bennett.

Not even the great Sean Kelly won a stage of the Giro in his career, but he led the praise of Healy’s achievement, hailing him one of the biggest names in the sport now.

“To see the way Ben rides and how he goes about his business is really incredible. It wasn't that long ago he was racing at Conti (third tier) level but he has made the step-up to the WorldTour so effortlessly.

“You can see how much confidence he has in himself, the way he attacked on Saturday was so, so impressive for a guy of his age. He's one of the most promising riders in the world right now and for sure one of the guys who has lit up the sport this season.”

Healy himself was struggling to find the words to grasp the enormity of his achievement.

“This past couple of months has been an absolute whirlwind and to top it off with a Giro stage win is insane, really,” said Healy yesterday.

Though he came into the race on the back of a stellar season which has seen him win two prestigious one-day races in Italy, finish runner-up at Amstel Gold and take a brilliant fourth at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, to win a Giro stage was beyond what he thought was possible.

“It took me a lot to recover after Liège, I really had to back off for a good week and a half. So I was a little bit unsure coming to this Giro and maybe I still didn’t feel like I was quite on top of my game.

“I just really need to enjoy these past couple of months and let it sink in, what I’ve done. I think we can go from here and and just race with confidence in the future and and turn up to races with an expectation to perform and do well.”

The race continued yesterday with a crucial 35-kilometre individual time-trial which was won by reigning world champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step) by one second from Geraint Thomas and the latter's INEOS teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart a further second back.

Ireland's Eddie Dunbar (Jayco ALula) put in a very solid shift to take 22nd on the stage in a discipline that isn't his favourite and that meant he slid one place on the overall standings to 12th overall.

The Corkman is now 3´17” behind new race leader Evenepoel, who unseated overnight leader Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) who dropped to sixth.

Thomas is now second overall at 45 seconds, with Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) now third a further two seconds back.

Ben Healy is 51st overall at 27´42”. The riders will have a rest day today, before the action resumes tomorrow.