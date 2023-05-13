Ben Healy claims first Grand Tour stage win at Giro d’Italia

Ben Healy has become the second youngest Irish winner of a Grand Tour stage after blitzing the opposition to claim a marvellous solo victory on stage eight of the Giro d´Italia this afternoon.

The 22-year old reigning national time-trial champion crossed the line with almost two minutes to spare on a chase group of three riders at the end of the day's 208-kilometre run from Terni to Fossombrone.

Only the great Sean Kelly was younger than Healy when he won a stage of the Tour de France aged just a few months younger than Healy is now.

Though he's enjoyed a stellar season so far, with brilliant results at Liege Bastogne Liege (fourth) and runner-up at Amstel Gold, as well as two major victories in one-day races in Italy, today's result eclipses all those.

It is Healy's Grand Tour debut and his main objective was to get through the three-week race and learn as much as he could, but it was clear when he attacked a strong breakaway with 50 kilometres to go he had loftier goals than those.

Dropping everyone on the punishing slopes, he set an extraordinary pace on the descent too as his lead grew to over two minutes on his chasers and almost six minutes from the peloton with just over 15km to go.

A triumphant victory awaited him at the bottom of the climb as he had the time to sit up and celebrate his solo win.

Further back, Eddie Dunbar put in another excellent ride, finishing 18th on the stage and preserving his 11th position on General Classification.

Sunday is another decisive stage; a pan-flat 35–kilometre individual time trial which should see a shake-up at the top of the standings.

Norwegian Andreas Leknessund still leads the race overall by eight seconds from world champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step) with Primoz Roglic a further 30 seconds back in third. Eddie Dunbar is at 1´55”.