Cork's Dunbar enjoys fruitful return at Giro d'Italia

Ireland's Eddie Dunbar enjoyed his best day yet of this year's Giro d'Italia after finishing ninth on Tuesday's hilly fourth stage.

The 26-year-old from Banteer, Co. Cork moved up five places on the overall standings, and is now up to 14th overall, some 2´15” down on new race leader Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM).

The latter, from Tromso, became the first Norwegian rider in 42 years to wear the race leader's pink jersey after he finished second on the stage to Frenchman Aurelien Parent-Peintre (Ag2R Citroen).

Those two came to the finish line as a pair having been part of the day's larger breakaway of six riders, with the very reduced peloton - including Dunbar - coming home just over two minutes further back.

With over 3,500 metres of climbing and three category two ascents, it was billed as the race's first true mountain test.

The overnight race leader of Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step) admitted he would have been quite happy to deliberately lose the jersey, as holding it this early in the race unnecessarily used up his team's energy resources.

That's exactly what happened, and the reigning world champion will not be one bit concerned by dropping to second overall, albeit just 28 seconds down.

The other Irishman in the race, Ben Healy (EF Education EasyPost), was very active in the early part of the race as he tried to force his way into the day's breakaway, but he was ultimately unsuccessful.

He would eventually cross the line over 11 minutes down in 78th place, but he won´t lose any sleep over that as his focus will be on hunting for stage wins - and saving his legs for those opportunities when they arise.

Meanwhile, Sam Bennett is back in action today as he continues his build-up to the Tour de France in July.

The Irishman will spearhead his Bora Hansgrohe team´s assault on the five-day Tour of Hungary which gets underway with a 168-kilometre stage which looks very good for the fast men.

The former national champion will have fellow Irishman Ryan Mullen alongside him in the race which finishes in Budapest on Sunday.