Gary Daly and John O'Rourke advance to Munster quarter-finals 

Gary Daly and John O’Rourke advanced to the quarter-finals of the Munster senior championship, while All-Ireland champion Thomas Mackle stayed on track to retain his crown, when he beat Colm Rafferty in the first tie in Ulster.

Daly beat European champion, Séamus Sexton, at Templemichael. John O’Rourke beat Killian Kingston in a dramatic finale to their tie at Carraig na bhFear. That win pits O’Rourke against his first-cousin, Aidan Murphy, at Baile Bhuirne. Daly will play either Munster champion Michael Bohane or David Murphy at Whitechurch. Arthur McDonagh meets James O’Donovan at Béal na Marbh and Patrick Flood and Martin Coppinger meet at Templemartin.

At Templemichael Sexton won the first two shots, but Daly led by 20m after a great third one. He gained a serious lead with a big fifth to light. After his next one he had almost a bowl of odds. Sexton closed the gap from Sarsfield’s Court cross, but a big shot to the end of the straight had Daly almost a bowl clear again. He held that to the junior line, but Sexton made inroads from there and won the lead with a sensational third last. Daly bounced back instantly with an equally good one towards the line, which Sexton missed by 50m. Sexton’s last bowl broke left, leaving Daly with an easy tip to beat.

For Killian Kingston what appeared a manageable last shot turned into a nightmare when he not only missed the line, but O’Rourke’s tip. Kingston won the first two shots, but O’Rourke led after a brilliant third one to the doctor’s. They were level after nine to the creamery. O’Rourke pushed clear to raise a bowl of odds at the novice line. Kingston played a monster shot from there to light to regain the lead.

He looked to be coming at the right time after pushing into a good lead with a big shot from Crowley’s cross. His next bowl had him placed to beat the line. O’Rourke, as expected, missed the line. Things unravelled for Kingston when he missed O’Rourke’s tip and then just beat the line.

The Ulster title will be decided between Thomas Mackle, Colm Rafferty and Peadar Toal in a series of scores at Knappagh. This could run to seven rounds before one of the players reaches the magic target of three wins. Mackle is already in pole position following a last shot win over Rafferty in the first tie. Toal was unable to play because of injury, but is expected to line-out for the second round.

Mackle won each of the first four from Knappagh Angles to the planting corner. Rafferty then hit three great bowls in succession to lead by 40m at Farley’s bend. Mackle played a brilliant shot past Farley’s to regain the lead. They battled over the lead to the Condy corner, where Mackle was just fore. Rafferty played a big shot from the corner to go back in front. Mackle did better to Barney Grimley’s to lead by 20m and he held that past Stewart’s bridge and up past the lime kilns. Rafferty was too tight left with his shot from there, but it cushed and beat the line. Mackle beat that by 30m with his reply.

In the Munster intermediate championship Wayne Callanan beat Bill McAuliffe at Ballincurrig. His beautifully played second bowl gave him his first lead. McAuliffe regained the lead with his fifth past the creamery. Callanan then beat the no-play line with a massive sixth. That put him almost a bowl in front. He raised the bowl on the long straight and added a second at the top of the short straight. In torrential rain at Bweeng, John Creedon led Éamon Bowen in each of the first eight to the big lawn. He opened a gap of 100m in the next three to the novice line, which he held to the junior line. Bowen then played probably the longest shot of his career to win his first lead by a metre and shaded the next two past the line.

Philip O’Donovan continues his impressive return by beating his brother Willie in the East Cork-Waterford Veteran final at Ballincurrig. European youth champion, Darragh Dempsey beat Declan O’Donovan in the Junior A championship at the Marsh Road. Ruari O’Reilly qualified to play Gene McVeigh in the Ulster Junior A semi-final when he beat James Oliver at Eglish. Pete Carr and Darragh Gribben meet in the other semi-final.