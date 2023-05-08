Matthews wins stage three of Giro d'Italia as Evenepoel extends lead

Australian Michael Matthews timed his final effort to perfection to win a rain-affected stage three at the Giro d'Italia on Monday, following a 216km ride from Vasto to Melfi
Matthews wins stage three of Giro d'Italia as Evenepoel extends lead

SPRINT FINISH: Australian Michael Matthews of Team Jayco Alula celebrates after winning the third stage of the 2023 Giro D'Italia. Pic: Jasper Jacobs/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images

Mon, 08 May, 2023 - 18:54
Reuters

Australian Michael Matthews timed his final effort to perfection to win a rain-affected stage three at the Giro d'Italia on Monday, following a 216km ride from Vasto to Melfi.

Matthews and Mads Pedersen were neck-and-neck until the final corner, but the Australian, who was set up perfectly by his Jayco-AlUla team, moved in front on the home straight to emerge victorious and claim a first stage win at the Giro since 2015.

"We rode all day today. They were fully committed for me to win the stage," Matthews said.

"I don't have words at the moment. It's been such a roller coaster this year. Now already on stage three with a stage win? That's more than I could ever dream of."

Trek–Segafredo's Pedersen finished second, ahead of Kaden Groves (Alpecin–Deceuninck) and Vincenzo Albanese (EOLO-Kometa).

Corratec-Selle Italia riders Alexander Konychev and Veljko Stojnic were the early pace-setters, leading the stage for the first half of the race, before being reeled in by the main group with 36km to go.

Belgian Evenepoel extended his lead after taking three bonus seconds to tighten his grip on the leader's maglia rosa jersey, while Joao Almeida recovered from a fall in slippery conditions to move up to second.

Primoz Roglic, who was eclipsed by rival Evenepoel in the intermediate sprint, climbed to third.

"I went for the time bonus in the intermediate sprint because we were just there as we wanted to stay at front because the rain had made the road a bit dangerous," Evenepoel said.

"I saw Roglic and his team mates right behind us so I sprinted. It didn't cost much energy. There were a few seconds up for grabs. One second more on Primoz and three on the others, it's good, especially after such an easy day of racing."

Tuesday's stage four is a 175km ride from Venosa to Lago Laceno, which features two long and manageable ascents before culminating in a steep climb and a flat finish.

More in this section

Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Four NBA playoffs: Controversy as Nikola Jokic tries to take ball from Suns owner
Max Verstappen Max Verstappen claims Miami fans only booed him because of his success
Carlos Alcaraz set for top ranking following Madrid Open success Carlos Alcaraz set for top ranking following Madrid Open success
<p>Guide to sports on tv this week</p>

Guide to sports on tv this week

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd