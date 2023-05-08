Guide to sports on tv this week

Don't Miss: The URC Semi-finals take place with three Irish teams aiming for a place in the final. Its an all Irish affair as Leinster host Munster in the Aviva Satdium. Connacht surprised Ulster to take their place in the semi-final and they head to South Africa to take on last year's champions Stormers in Cape Town.

Set the Sky Box: The Champions League is back this week. Real Madrid take on Man City on Tuesday evening with AC Milan and Inter facing each other on Wednesday evening in the semi-finals. Not to be missed.