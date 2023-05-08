Guide to sports on tv this week

The URC semi-finals are taking place with three Irish teams aiming for a final spot, Champions League semi-finals and the football and hurling championship continuing, it shapes up to be another exciting week of sport. 
Mon, 08 May, 2023 - 13:56
Fiona Halligan

Don't Miss: The URC Semi-finals take place with three Irish teams aiming for a place in the final. Its an all Irish affair as Leinster host Munster in the Aviva Satdium. Connacht surprised Ulster to take their place in the semi-final and they head to South Africa to take on last year's champions Stormers in Cape Town. 

Set the Sky Box: The Champions League is back this week. Real Madrid take on Man City on Tuesday evening with AC Milan and Inter facing each other on Wednesday evening in the semi-finals. Not to be missed. 

Streaming Pick: The football and hurling championships are heating up. Cavan take on Laois in the Taitleann Cup with Clare facing Waterford in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship. Watch both games live on GAAGO

Monday May 8th

3pm, Millwall v Blackburn Rovers, Championship, Sky Sports Main Event

3pm, Swansea City v West Brom, Championship, Sky Sports Arena

3pm, Preston NE v Sunderland, Championship, Sky Sports Football

5.30pm, Brighton v Everton, Premier League, BT Sport 1

5.30pm, Empoli v Salernitana, Serie A, BT Sport 2

7.30pm, Tipperary v Clare, Munster U20 Hurling semi-final, TG4

7.45pm, Sassuolo v Bologna, Serie A, BT Sport 2

8pm, Nottingham Forest v Southampton, Premier League, Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event

Tuesday May 9th

11.15am, Stage 4 Venosa - Lago Laceno, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 1

8pm, Real Madrid v Man City, Champions League Semi-final, RTÈ 2 & BT Sport 1

Wednesday May 10th

11.30am, Giro d'Italia, Cycling, Eurosport 1

6pm, World Pool Masters, Pool, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix

7.30pm, Brighton v Arsenal, Women's Super League, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

8pm, AC Milan v Inter, Champions League Semi-final, Virgin Media 2 & BT Sport 1

Thursday May 11th

10.50am, Melbourne v Brisbane Broncos, NRL, Sky Sports Arena

11.45am, Stage 6 Giro d'Italia, Cycling, Eurosport 1

12pm, World Pool Masters, Pool, Sky Sports Arena

12.30pm, Soudal Open, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf

7pm, PL Darts: Sheffield, Premier League Darts, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event

7.30pm, Celtic v Glasgow City, Scottish Women's Premier League, Sky Sports Football

8pm, Fiorentina v Basel, Conference League Semi-final, BT Sport ESPN

8pm, West Ham v AZ Aklmaar, Conference League Semi-final, BT Sport 1

8pm, Roma v Bayer Leverkusen, Europa League Semi-final, BT Sport 3

8pm, Juventus v Sevilla, Europa League Semi-final, BT Sport 2

9pm, AT&T Byron Nelson, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

Friday May 12th

8am, Chiefs v Reds, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event

10am, Giro d'Italia, Cycling, Eurosport 1

10.20am, Richmond v Geelong Cats, AFL, BT Sport 1

10.30am, Western Force v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Mix

12pm, World Pool Masters, Pool, Sky Sports Mix

12pm, Soudal Open, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

4.05pm, Chester, Racing, ITV4

5pm, AT&T Byron Nelson, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

6pm, The Czech Darts Open, Darts, Premier Sports 2

7pm, Ellis Zorro v Hosea Burton, Boxing, BT Sport 1

7.30pm, Kilkenny v Galway, Leinster Minor Hurling Final, TG4

7.45pm, Lazio v Leece, Serie A, BT Sport 2

8pm, Lens v Reims, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3 

8pm, Mallorca v Càdiz, La Liga, Premier Sports 2

9pm, Gegard Mousasi v Fabian Edwards, MMA, Virgin Media Two

Saturday May 13th 

5.30am, Hurricanes v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event

7.35am, Hawthorn v Melbourne, AFL, BT Sport 3

8am, Crusaders v Blues, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event

10.25am, Brisbane Lions v Essendon, AFL, BT Sport ESPN

10.30am, Waratahs v Melbourne Rebels, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

10.30am, Giro d'Italia, Cycling, Eurosport 1

12.30pm, Leeds v Newcastle, Premier League, BT Sport 1

12.30pm, Soudal Open, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf

12.30pm, World Pool Masters, Pool, Sky Sports Mix

12.30pm, Ragners v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football

1pm, Real Sociedad v Girona, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

1.20pm, Ferrari Challenge, F1, Sky Sports F1

2pm, Salernitana v Atalanta, Serie A, BT Sport ESPN

2pm, Perpignan v Toulouse, TOP14, Premier Sports 2

2.45pm, Sligo v Kildare, All Ireland U20 Football Final, TG4

3pm, Stormers v Connacht, URC Semi-final, TG4 & Premier Sports

3pm, Saracens v Northampton, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sport 2

3.15pm, Osasuna v Almerìa, La Liga, LaLigaTV

4pm, Strasbourg v Nice, Ligue 1, BT Sport ESPN

4pm, Bordeaux Bègles v Pau, TOP14, Premier Sports 2

4.45pm, Cavan v Laois, Tailteann Cup, GAAGO

5pm, Spezia v AC Milan, Serie A, BT Sport 3

5.30pm, Leinster v Munster, URC Semi-final, RTÈ & Premier Sports 

5.30pm, Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Moenchengladbach, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

6pm, Waterford v Clare, Munster SHC, GAAGO

6pm, AT&T Byron Nelson, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

6pm, Portimonense v Benfica, Primerira Liga, BT Sport ESPN

6pm, The Czech Darts Open, Darts, Premier Sports 2

6.30pm, World Pool Masters, Pool, Sky Sports Mix

7.45pm, Inter v Sassuolo, Serie A, BT Sport 3

8pm, PSG v AC Ajaccio, Ligue 1, BT Sport 1

8pm, Real Madrid v Getafe, La Liga, LaLigaTV

8pm, Jairzinho Rozenstruik v Jailton Almeida, UFC, BT Sport 2

11pm, Cognizant Founders Cup, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday May 14th

2am, Janibek Alimkhanuly v Seven Butler, Boxing, Sky Sports Action

4.10am, Adelaide Crows v St Kilda, AFL, BT Sport 1

7.40am, Collingwood v GWS Giants, AFL, BT Sport 1

11.30am, Hellas Verona v Torino, Serie A, BT Sport 1

12pm, Clermont Foot v Lyon, Ligue 1, BT Sport ESPN

12pm, Giro d'Italia, Cycling, Eurosport 1

12.30pm, Soudal Open, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf,

1pm, Celta Vigo v Valencia, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

1.20pm, Ferrari Challenge, F1, Sky Sports F1

1.45pm, Dublin v Louth, Leinster SFC Final, RTÈ 2

2pm, Monza v SSC Napoli, Serie A, BT Sport ESPN

2pm, Everton v Man City, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

2pm, Fiorentina v Udinese, Serie A, BT Sport Extra

2pm, Toulouse v Nantes, Ligue 1, BT Sport Extra

2.30pm, Chelsea v Man Utd, Women's FA Cup Final, BBC 1

2.30pm, VfB Stuttgart v Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Mix

3pm, Sale Sharks v Leicester Tigers, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sport 1

3.15pm, Elche v Atletico Madrid, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

4pm, Armagh v Derry, Ulster SFC Final, RTÈ2 & BBC2

4.05pm, Monaco v Lille, Ligue 1, BT Sport ESPN

4.30pm, Arsenal v Brighton, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

4.30pm, Leipzig v Werder Bermen, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

5pm, Bologna v Roma, Serie A, BT Sport 2

5.30pm, Valladolid v Sevilla, La Liga, Premier Sports 2

6pm, AT&T Bryon Nelson, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

6pm, The Czech Darts Open, Darts, Premier Sports 2

7.45pm, Marseille v Angers, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2

7.45pm, Juventus v Cremonese, Serie A, BT Sport 1

8pm, Espanyol v Barcelona, La Liga, ITV4

11pm, Cognizant Founders Cup, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

