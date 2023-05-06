Mercedes’ struggles ‘difficult to take’, admits Lewis Hamilton ahead of Miami GP

Lewis Hamilton heads into Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix 45 points behind championship leader Max Verstappen after just four rounds of the season.
Mercedes’ struggles ‘difficult to take’, admits Lewis Hamilton ahead of Miami GP

Lewis Hamilton finished only seventh in practice in Miami. Pic: Lynne Sladky/AP

Sat, 06 May, 2023 - 13:53
Philip Duncan

Lewis Hamilton has described Mercedes’ form as a “kick in the guts” – but team principal Toto Wolff insists his superstar driver will still sign a new contract.

Hamilton heads into Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix 45 points behind championship leader Max Verstappen after just four rounds of the season.

The British driver’s Mercedes team have endured a turbulent campaign.

Lewis Hamilton finished seventh in second practice for the Miami Grand Prix (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Hamilton finished second in Australia at the beginning of last month to raise hope of a Mercedes’ fightback, but the 38-year-old, whose contract with the Brackley team expires in just over six months, was a distant sixth in Azerbaijan last weekend.

And, despite an encouraging opening practice session at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, with George Russell leading his team-mate in a Mercedes one-two, Hamilton ended the day’s concluding running in seventh, nine tenths back from Verstappen.

Asked for his assessment of Mercedes’ speed in the Sunshine State, Hamilton replied: “It is the same as every weekend.

“We are a second down. We are just not particularly quick. It is a struggle out there.

“We are trying different things. First practice looked good and then we got to second practice and the true pace came out. It is a kick in the guts. It is difficult to take sometimes.”

Mercedes are due to introduce an upgrade at the next round in Imola in a fortnight’s time, but Wolff has already warned Hamilton that he will not have the speed to fight with Red Bull.

Hamilton added: “I am going to stay optimistic, but it feels like we are racing the same car as last year. We desperately need those upgrades, that is for sure.

“We have to keep our heads down for one more race and hopefully we will start a new path at the next race.”

Hamilton’s future with Mercedes, and indeed in Formula One, continues to hang in the air.

It’s a work in progress, bouncing emails back and forth, and eventually we’re going to sign it

But Wolff believes Mercedes’ failure to provide the Briton with a championship-winning machine will not prevent him from extending his stay with the team he joined in 2013.

Wolff said: “We have been together for 11 years, and every single time when we talk about Lewis’s contract, it’s six months of, ‘Where are we and what is happening?’ And we keep seeing the same thing, that we’re just rolling on.

“The contract negotiations are not difficult. It’s just putting a different timeline and a few different numbers in there. That is what we are doing and that is what we are working on.

“It’s a work in progress, bouncing emails back and forth, and eventually we’re going to sign it.”

More in this section

Max Verstappen fastest in Miami practice after Mercedes set surprise early pace Max Verstappen fastest in Miami practice after Mercedes set surprise early pace
Birthday boy Carlos Alcaraz beats Borna Coric to reach Madrid Open final Birthday boy Carlos Alcaraz beats Borna Coric to reach Madrid Open final
Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal still not fully fit as he pulls out of Italian Open
MiamiPlace: UK
<p>Josh Little is heading back from the IPL for Ireland duty. Pic:Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA</p>

Josh Little returns from IPL to boost Ireland’s hopes of World Cup qualification

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd