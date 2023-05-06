Cork's Eddie Dunbar eyes top 10 in breakthrough Giro d'Italia

It's the beginning of a new chapter in Corkman Eddie Dunbar's career on Saturday as he starts the 106th edition of the Giro d'Italia as a protected rider in a Grand Tour for the first time.

The 26-year-old from Banteer is one of just two Irishmen in the 176-rider peloton, and after a less than perfect Spring campaign marred by injury, he's ready for just the second three-week race in his six years as a professional cyclist.

What’s most significant for Dunbar is that he will have the full backing of his Jayco Alula team, as opposed to a bit-part role as a domestique like he had with Team Sky and INEOS.

The Giro is second only to the Tour de France in global audience and appeal, and Dunbar heads into uncharted territory when the 3,448-kilometre race rolls down the start ramp along the Adriatic coast.

There are 21 stages, including three individual time trials, two rest days, six stages over 200km and a savage final week in the high mountains where the eventual winner will likely impose himself for the pink jersey.

Though Dunbar is unlikely to challenge for outright honours, he’s outlining a top 10 overall as his main objective.

“For me, I have to be realistic. With the start to the season I’ve had there is a lack of racing there. I think a top 10 overall would be successful in my head, given the circumstances.

“But you never know, if the stars align I might push up a bit more and see how it goes. And if it’s a disaster in the opening week, I'll switch to looking for stage wins.

“I think the main thing is to go into this race with the support of the guys and just be a General Classification (GC) leader and learning that role in a three-week tour will be very important."

It’s impossible to overlook that his preparation has been less than ideal, owing to a broken bone in his hand sustained in a crash on the very first race of the season in February.

And while his rivals honed their form in WorldTour races like Tirreno-Adriatico, the Volta A Catalunya and the Spring Classics, Dunbar was clocking double days on his stationary trainer in the balcony of his adopted home in Monaco.

“I was doing two hours in the morning and an hour in the evening. The hardest thing was getting into the routine, but once you get to the point where you accept it for what it is, it’s much easier.

“Physically it wasn’t that bad, but mentally it was hard at times and I got fairly sick of my balcony, because I was on it every morning and evening.

“It got frustrating towards the end because the hand wasn't healing, but it might stand to me this next few weeks.”

Due to the race's gruelling nature, his hope is the enforced rest will leave him fresher when those around him begin to tire.

“I’ve only done one Grand Tour in my life so I’m by no means an expert. But on paper, a few guys could be approaching it like that, taking aim at that final week.

“Okay, there's the time-trial on the first stage where there may be time gaps but other than that, there aren't many days where you can lose a chunk of time as long as you stay out of the danger always associated with the first week of a Grand Tour.

“The course lends itself to someone who wants to ride into it, and be better by the third week where there’s a lot to be gained. I'll be hoping that's the case for me.”

There's encouragement in how he fared at the recent Tour de Romandie, a week-long stage race in Switzerland where he showed no ill-effects of his early season crash and showed glimpses of his climbing prowess on the Queen stage where he placed 9th.

“I went there with the intention of helping my teammate Simon (Yates) and coming out of it better than I went in. I wanted to test myself from a GC point of view on the climbs because the last time I did a long climb like that for an hour was the 2021 Tour of Suisse. That's a long time ago.

“So I wanted to give my legs a test and I did. I think it was a solid result in some good company and that last 10k on the climb, being there and pushing on was a big confidence boost.

Ben Healy's run-in has been far less problematic and though a relative unknown a month ago, the 22-year-old is now being talked about as a potential GC rider and potential stage winner.

The reigning national time-trial champion has enjoyed a remarkable season, with second at Amstel Gold and fourth at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, two of the most demanding races on the calendar.

He also tasted victory on Italian roads twice in the same week in March, with victory at the GP Industria & Artigianato as well as a stage of Coppi i Bartali.

Of his dramatic rise, he said, “I always knew I could do well on the WorldTour but to the extent I performed in the Classics was always unknown and I certainly didn't expect it to be this soon.

“For me, this Giro is about learning as much as I can. The main thing is how I cope over three weeks and how I climb on some of these longer climbs, but I'd like to chase stages and help out my team for the GC."