Gillick believes Adeleke's set up in Texas is "ideal" for Olympics

He was once in her shoes. The Irish record holder at 400m, an athlete with the potential to win global medals. As such, David Gillick is well placed to offer advice to Rhasidat Adeleke about managing the hype and expectation that lies ahead.

“Don’t come back to Ireland,” he laughs. “I mean that from a very positive standpoint. Because as you run into Worlds and Olympics, she is one of our stars and sometimes it’s nice to be away from the madness, the expectation, the pressure. You can kind of hide a bit more over in the States.”

Adeleke moved to the University of Texas in January 2021, and since switching her focus to the 400m last year the 20-year-old Dubliner has developed into a potential Olympic medal contender. Last month she smashed the Irish records at 200m and 400m, clocking 22.34 and 49.90. The latter would have placed her fourth in the last world final and sixth in the last Olympic final. Gillick finished sixth in the world final in 2009 and was just 21 when he won the first of his two European Indoor 400m titles in 2005.

“For a young person like that it can go to your head, you can get carried away, thinking it’s all very easy,” he says. “But then suddenly something may happen. That’s the thing about building up your own resilience. You almost invite the bad days, the niggles, the setbacks, as you’ll learn and that’s what’s needed to have a long athletic career.”

Adeleke faces a huge decision in the months ahead, with several brands looking to sign her to a professional contract. But that carries its own risks. Gillick’s best runs came while under the guidance of coach Nick Dakin at Loughborough University in England, but in a bid to reach a higher level he moved to Florida in 2010 to train with one of the world’s best sprint groups. It didn’t work out, his body breaking down with injury.

“It’s a massive decision,” he says. “There’s brands coming knocking and if you (sign) you may have to go to a certain coach. You have to factor all that in. It may not be the biggest pay cheque, you might have to go for something a little bit less, but if you have the freedom to make your own decisions in terms of coaching and environments, it’s very important.”

Gillick believes Adeleke’s current setup in Texas is an ideal base to launch her Olympic aspirations. “Her off-track environment seems really positive and you can’t underestimate that. Also she seems to have a really good relationship with her coach. The nice thing about the group she’s in, as much as we’re singing her praises as a world-class athlete, and she is, she can go to training and she’s not the best athlete.”

How far can she go?

“You’re looking at someone who could run low 49 (seconds), into the 48s,” he says.

“She’s transcended sport now in Ireland, a lot of people are talking about her. Paris is on the horizon, and the talk is about whether she can medal. Does she have the capabilities? 100%.”