Arthur McDonagh leaves it late to thwart Michael Harrington in thrilling duel

The dress rehearsal turned into a full blown battle for survival as Arthur McDonagh only got up in the last shot after a brilliant joust with Michael Harrington in the opening tie of the 2023 Munster senior championship at Ballincurrig.

Harrington showed no rustiness from being absent from the championship for three years. He opened the contest with a sensational bowl to the first bend, which gave him the first lead and set the tone for the score. McDonagh won the lead with his third. Harrington hit back with two sensational bowls, the first to the creamery and the second past the no-play line. McDonagh was just shy of the line in five too, but he followed with two poor shots to fall a bowl behind.

McDonagh’s eight was a magnificent loft, that shaved the bend at O’Riordan’s and spun well into the long straight. He followed with another sensational bowl to full light at Leahy’s, which put him back in front by two metres. Both played super shots from there and were equally unlucky not to open the big corner. McDonagh was better positioned and extended his lead with another fine loft. He consolidated his lead, winning the next two exchanges to Din Tough’s, but Harrington was refusing to yield.

Harrington then upped the ante with a sensational 15th bowl to light at the last bend. That ramped up the pressure on McDonagh. If he missed light, he would have been out of the 2023 championship. He pushed his reply a little to the left, but it stayed on course and kept him just fore for the last shot. Harrington had every chance of pulling off a sensational result, but he played his last one too wide and he missed the line. McDonagh closed with a perfect drive on the centre, which was a winner once it left his hand.

David O’Mahony had a bowl of odds win over Tim Young in the Ballinacurra final. Young was at the top of the church hill in three where he had almost a bowl of odds and held lead in four past Foley’s. O’Mahony grabbed his first lead with a huge sixth bowl past the gas-line. Two shots later another big one to the GAA field pushed him almost a bowl in front. He raised the bowl in the next two to the novice line. They contested that lead to the finish.

European youth champion, Darragh Dempsey, beat Shane Shannon in the Carbery Junior A championship at the Marsh Road. He raced a bowl clear in the first six to the silvery gate. At Ballyhilty he was still 70m in front. Shannon changed the temperature though with a a huge bowl to the avenue to win the lead. Dempsey regained control in a flash, with a super shot to the concrete. That put him almost a bowl clear and although he didn’t beat the line with his next one, he still had too much in hand.

Four of Ulster’s top young guns faced off in the Junior A championship at Eglish. Tyrone’s Eugene McVeigh kept the home supporters happy when he beat Aaron Hughes by almost a bowl. Hughes opened with a brilliant bowl to Moy Point to gain an instant bowl of odds. Just as quickly McVeigh levelled with an equally impressive third shot to McNally’s. Hughes held a slender lead till the closing stages. A big shot to Reid’s followed by another miler to the last bend catapulted McVeigh clear. Darragh Gribben beat Odhran Rafferty by almost two bowls. Consistency rather than brilliance was the hallmark of his win.

Paul Buckley beat Donal O’Riordan in the last shot of the Cancer Connect benefit at Bantry. He broke the early deadlock with a brilliant shot through Casey’s cross to go a bowl clear. O’Riordan bowled well to McSweeney’s to regain the lead. They were dead level for the last shot. At Ballygurteen Gavin Twohig beat John Creedon. He raised a bowl with his fifth to the avenue and led well till a late rally by Creedon forced a last shot. Wayne Parkes beat Éamon Bowen by close to two bowls at Lyre. Parkes opened Crowley’s bend in seven to raise his winning odds..

Ból-Chumann national secretary, Michéal Ó Ceallacháin, retained his Gaeltacht veteran title with a last shot win over Paudy Murphy at Masseytown. Dean Sexton beat Stephen Murphy by two bowls in the North Cork Junior B final at Bweeng.