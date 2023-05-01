Guide to sports on tv this week

The URC quarter-finals take place this weekend with all four Irish provinces aiming for a semi-final spot, Cork take on Tipperary in the Munster Hurling Championship while the Premier League is heating up - just a flavour of what is to come this week in sport. 
Guide to sports on tv this week

Guide to sports on tv this week

Mon, 01 May, 2023 - 14:19
Fiona Halligan

Don't Miss: The URC quarter-finals take place this weekend kicking of with Ulster taking on Connacht at the Kingspan on Friday evening. Saturday will see Leinster at home to the Cell C Sharks while Munster make the trip over to Glasgow. 

Set the Sky Box: As the Premier League is coming to the last few rounds, things are heating up at the top of the table. Can Arsenal leap Man City to top the table again. They will be looking to get maximum points from their clash with Chelsea on Tuesday evening. 

Streaming Pick: Cork take on Tipperary in the Munster Hurling Championship at 7pm in Pàirc Uì Chaoimh. A cracking game is in store and can be streamed on GAAGO

Monday May 1

5.30pm, Blackburn Rovers v Luton Town, Championship, Sky Sports Football

5.45pm, Arsenal v VfL Wolfsburg, Women's Champions League Semi-final, DAZN

6pm, Mallorca v Athletic Bilbao, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

7.15pm, Derry City v Shamrock Rovers, LOI Premier League, RTÈ2

8pm, Leicester City v Everton, Premier League, Sky Sport PL & Sky Sports Main Event

8pm, Sevilla v Girona, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

Tuesday May 2

2.30pm, Stage 2 La Vuelta Femenina, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 1

6.30pm, Barcelona v Osasuna, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

7.45pm, Udinese v SSC Napoli, Serie A, BT Sport 2

8pm, Toulouse v Lens, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3

8pm, Arsenal v Chelsea, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

9pm, Real Sociedad v Real Madrid, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

Wednesday May 3

11.30am, Pakistan v New Zealand, ODI, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event

2.30pm, Stage 3 La Vuelta Femenina, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 1

5pm, Atalanta v Spezia, Serie A, BT Sport 2

5pm, Sampdoria v Torino, Serie A, BT Sport ESPN

5pm, Salernitana v Fiorentina, Serie A, BT Sport 3

5pm, Juventus v Lecce, Serie A, BT Sport 1

6.30pm, Valencia v Villarreal, La Liga, Premier Sports 2

7pm, 2023 World Seniors Snooker Championship: Day one, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online

7.15pm, Chelsea v Liverpool, Women's Super League, BBC Three

7.45pm, VfB Stuttgart v Eintracht Frankfurt, DFB Pokal, Premier Sports 1

8pm, Hellas Verona v Inter, Serie A, BT Sport 2

8pm, AC Milan v Cremonese, Serie A, BT Sport Extra

8pm, Lazio v Sassuolo, Serie A, BT Sport 3

8pm, Monzo v Roma, Serie A, BT Sport Extra

8pm, Man City v West Ham, Premier League, Sky Sports PL & Sky Sport Main Event

9pm, Atletico Madrid v Cadiz, La Liga, Premier Sports 2

Thursday May 4

11.15am, Pakistan v New Zealand, ODI, Sky Sports Main Event

1pm, Italian Open, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf

2.30pm, Stage 4 La Vuelta Femenina, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 1

6.30pm, Sevilla v Espanyol, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

6.30pm, Girona v Mallorca, La Liga, Premier Sports 2

7pm, Premier League Darts, Manchester, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event

7pm, Celtic v Rangers, Scottish Women's Premier League, Sky Sports Football

7pm, Wells Fargo Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

7pm, 2023 World Seniors Snooker Championship, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online

7.30pm, Udinese v SSC Napoli, Serie A, BT Sport 4K UHD

7.45pm, Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Utd, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button

7.45pm, Empoli v Bologna, Serie A, BT Sport 1

8pm, Brighton v Man Utd, Premier League, Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event

9pm, Athletic Bilbao v Real Betis, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

9pm, Rayo Vallecano v Valladolid, La Liga, Premier Sports 2

11pm, Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

Friday May 5

8am, Highlanders v Chiefs, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

10.50am, Carlton v Brisbane Lions, AFL, BT Sport 1

11.30am, Pakistan v New Zealand, ODI, Sky Sports Mix

12pm, 2023 World Seniors Snooker Championship: Day three, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online

1pm, Italian Open, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

1pm, Stage 5 La Vuelta Femenina UCI World Tour, Eurosport 1

6pm, The Belgian Darts Open, Premier Sports 1

6.30pm, Miami Grand Prix - Practice 1, F1, Sky Sports F1

7pm, Wells Fargo Championship, PGA, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

7pm, 2023 World Seniors Snooker Championship: Day one, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online

7.30pm, Arsenal v Leicester City, Women's Super League, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

7.35pm, Ulster v Connacht, URC Quarter-final, TG4 & Premier Sports 1

7.45pm, Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians, LOI Premier Division, RTÈ 2

10pm, Miami Grand Prix - Practice 2, F1, Sky Sports F1

10.30pm, UFC Live, MMA, BT Sport 1

11pm, Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday May 6

3am, Fijian Drua v Hurricanes, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event

5.30am, Crusaders v Western Force, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

7.35am, Gold Coast Suns v Melbourne, AFL, BT Sport 1

8am, Blues v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

10.30am, Reds v Waratahs, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

12.30pm, Italian Open, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf

12.30pm, 2023 Stage One Giro d'Italia, Eurosport 1

1.30pm, Newmarket, Goodwood & Thirsk, Horse Racing, Virgin Media One & ITV4

2pm, Clermont v Stade Francais, TOP14, Premier Sport 2

2pm, AC Milan v Lazio, Serie A, BT Sport 3

2.30pm, Stormers v Bulls, URC Quarter-final, TG4 & Premier Sports

3pm, Man City v Leeds, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

4pm, Bristol Bears v Gloucester, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4k UHD

4pm, Nice v Rennes, Ligue 1, BT Sport ESPN

4pm, Bath v Saracens, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sport 2

4pm, Racing 92 v Bayonne, TOP14, Premier Sport 2

4.45pm, Sligo v Kerry, EirGrid All Ireland U20 FC Semi-final, TG4

5pm, Leinster v Sharks, URC Quarter-final, RTÈ 2 & Premier Sports

5pm, Roma v Inter, Serie A, BT Sport 3

5.30pm, Liverpool v Brentford, Premier League, Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event

5.30pm, Miami Grand Prix - Practice 3, Sky Sports F1

5.30pm, Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

6pm, Reims v Lille, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2

6pm, The Belgian Darts Open, Premier Sports 2

6pm, Wells Fargo Championship, PGA, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

7pm, Down v Kildare, EirGrid All Ireland U20 FC Semi-final, TG4

7pm, Joshua Buatsi v Pawel Stepien, Boxing, Sky Sports Action

7.35pm, Glasgow v Munster, URC Quarter-final, RTÈ2, TG4 & Premier Sports

7.45pm, Cremonese v Spezia, Serie A, BT Sport 3

8pm, Lens v Marseille, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2

8.30pm, Benfica v Braga, Primeira Liga, BT Sport ESPN

9pm, Real Madrid v Osasuna, Copa del Ray, BT Sport 1

11pm, Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday May 7

5.30am, Melbourne Rebels v Brumbies, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

7.40am, Melbourne v St Kilda, AFL, BT Sport 1

11am, Stage 2, Giro d'Italia, Eurosports 1

11.15am, Pakistan v New Zealand, ODI, Sky Sports Mix

11.30am, Atalanta v Juventus, Serie A, BT Sport 2

11.45am, 2023 Stage two Giro d'Italia, S4C

12pm, Angers v Monaco, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3

12.30pm, Italian Open, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf

1.30pm, Newmarket, Hamilton & Salisbury, Horse Racing, Virgin Media One & UTV

1.45pm, Galway v Sligo, Connacht SFC Final, RTÈ2

2pm, Udinese v Sampdoria, Serie A, BT Sport 2

2pm, Torino v Monza, Serie A, BT Sport ESPN

2pm, Nantes v Strasbourg, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3

2.15pm, Hearts v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football

2.30pm, Ballymena Utd v Crusaders, Irish Cup Final, BBC 2

2.30pm, Bayer Leverkusen v Koln, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Arena

3pm, Clontarf v Terenure College, AIL Men's Final, TG4

4pm, Kerry v Clare, Munster SFC Final, RTÈ2

4.05pm, Lyon v Montpellier, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3

4.30pm, Newcastle v Arsenal, Premier League, Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event

4.30pm, Borussia Dortmund v VfL Wolfsburg, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Arena

5pm, Napoli v Fiorentina, Serie A, BT Sport 2

6pm, Wells Fargo Championship, PGA, Sky Sports Golf

6pm, The Belgian Darts Open, Premier Sports 2

6.45pm, Chelsea v Everton, Women's Super League, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

7pm, West Ham v Man Utd, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD

7pm, Miami Grand Prix - race, Sky Sports F1

7.45pm, Lecce v Hellas Verona, Serie A, BT Sport 2

7.45pm, Troyes v PSG, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3

7pm, Miami Grand Prix - race, Sky Sports F1

11pm, Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

More in this section

Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2023 - Day 16 - Final - The Crucible Brecel leads, Selby lands first-ever world final 147
Assess Ireland International Rally of the Lakes Devine and O'Sullivan take back-to-back wins in Killarney 
Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2023 - Day 16 - The Crucible Luca Brecel dominates opening session of Crucible final against Mark Selby
Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2023 - Day Sixteen

In an ever-changing world, nothing screams comforting reassurance like Hazel Irvine presenting the snooker

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd