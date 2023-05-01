Guide to sports on tv this week

Don't Miss: The URC quarter-finals take place this weekend kicking of with Ulster taking on Connacht at the Kingspan on Friday evening. Saturday will see Leinster at home to the Cell C Sharks while Munster make the trip over to Glasgow.

Set the Sky Box: As the Premier League is coming to the last few rounds, things are heating up at the top of the table. Can Arsenal leap Man City to top the table again. They will be looking to get maximum points from their clash with Chelsea on Tuesday evening.