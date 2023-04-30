Brecel leads, Selby lands first-ever world final 147

Luca Brecel made a blistering start to the World Championship final against Mark Selby as he built a 3-1 lead at the first mid-session interval.

The Belgian, who had reeled off 11 frames in a row to sink Si Jiahui in a stunning semi-final, fired breaks of 77 and 90 as he careered through the first three frames.

There were worrying signs for four-time champion Selby, who missed a simple brown in the second frame as well as two blacks off their spots.

Selby also ran aground on 36 in the fourth frame, but after Brecel erased the deficit he left a red dangling over the middle pocket and the world number two needed no second invitation to get his first frame on the board.

Brecel pushed further ahead on the back of a break of 67 in the fifth frame, and made it 5-1 after a scrappy sixth in which both players missed chances before the Belgian cut in a tight blue after an extended safety exchange.

Selby inevitably rallied, reducing the deficit with a break of 62 in the next, although another missed black when the frame was all but safe still hinted that the second seed was struggling to find his top form.

Brecel audaciously clattered into the reds early in the eighth and his high-risk strategy paid off, serving him up for a break of 70 that clinched the final frame of the session and sealed his 6-2 advantage ahead their return on Sunday evening.

No stranger to fighting his way back from behind, Selby began the evening session in style with a 134 total clearance after Brecel left a red dangling over the bottom pocket.

Both players made errors in a nervy start to frame 10 but it was Selby's that proved more costly, and Brecel's chance to turn on the style with a brilliant 99 including a range of trick-shots to sink the colours.

The Belgian looked set to extend his lead when he got in first in the next, but after potting a series of impressive long shots he missed a comparatively easy red and Selby punished him with a knock of 96 to reduce the deficit again to 7-4.

Brecel once again failed to make the most of an opportunity in the final frame before the interval, missing a tight cut on a red and allowing Selby in to claw back a 42-point deficit and move within two frames.

Brecel restored his four-frame advantage after the interval but Selby hauled his way back to 9-6 before summoning the 14th Crucible maximum.

The Belgian left a long red dangling over the pocket and Selby stepped up to nervelessly wrap up the first 147 seen in a world final.

It was also a remarkably well-timed break, coming on the 40th anniversary of Cliff Thorburn's historic first 147 in his match against Terry Griffiths in 1983.

Brecel failed to convert a 48-point lead in the final frame of the evening, leaving Selby to claw his way back to a 9-8 overnight deficit.