Devine and O'Sullivan take back-to-back wins in Killarney 

Taking the lead on the fourth stage, Derry’s Callum Devine and his Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan took their VW Polo GTi R5 to victory in the Assess Ireland Rally of the Lakes round four of the Samdec Securities Irish Tarmac Rally Championship. They took back-to-back wins in Killarney and also in a round of the ITRC as they finished 25.1 seconds ahead of Swords driver Robert Barrable and Tyrone’s Gordon Noble (Citroen C3 Rally2). Tarmac series leaders Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Hyundai i20 R5) were a distant third – two minutes and 41.7 seconds further behind.

Following a great drive, locals Rob Duggan/Ger Conway hit a bank on the penultimate stage and retired from second place. Nobody doubted his ability but probably didn’t anticipate that local hero Rob Duggan would make such an immediate impact. But he did, firstly over Moll’s Gap and then on the famed Tim Healy Pass. He excelled in both that catapulted him into a 10.6s lead over Robert Barrable, all bar a fraction of the second gained on the Moll’s opener. Both reckoned a softer tyre compound would have been more suitable. Welsh ace Meirion Evans, also in a Polo, was only 1.8s further behind - incidentally, all three separated by a fraction of a second through the frog shrouded Healy Pass. Carryduff’s Jonny Greer crashed his Citroen C3 Rally2 on the descent from Moll’s Gap- luckily his car bounced back off the stone wall, the impact ripping of the two left wheels. Devine lost a few seconds with a puncture close to the finish of the opening stage. However, it all clicked on the Cod’s Head stage and suddenly the Derry ace was into second - a mere 2.5s behind Duggan. Evans bowed out when his VW Polo endured a soft roll after clipping a bank.