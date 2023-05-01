Devine and O'Sullivan take back-to-back wins in Killarney 

Taking the lead on the fourth stage, Derry’s Callum Devine and his Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan took their VW Polo GTi R5 to victory in the Assess Ireland Rally of the Lakes round four of the Samdec Securities Irish Tarmac Rally Championship. They took back-to-back wins in Killarney and also in a round of the ITRC as they finished 25.1 seconds ahead of Swords driver Robert Barrable and Tyrone’s Gordon Noble (Citroen C3 Rally2). Tarmac series leaders Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Hyundai i20 R5) were a distant third – two minutes and 41.7 seconds further behind.
Following a great drive, locals Rob Duggan/Ger Conway hit a bank on the penultimate stage and retired from second place. Nobody doubted his ability but probably didn’t anticipate that local hero Rob Duggan would make such an immediate impact. But he did, firstly over Moll’s Gap and then on the famed Tim Healy Pass. He excelled in both that catapulted him into a 10.6s lead over Robert Barrable, all bar a fraction of the second gained on the Moll’s opener. Both reckoned a softer tyre compound would have been more suitable. Welsh ace Meirion Evans, also in a Polo, was only 1.8s further behind - incidentally, all three separated by a fraction of a second through the frog shrouded Healy Pass. Carryduff’s Jonny Greer crashed his Citroen C3 Rally2 on the descent from Moll’s Gap- luckily his car bounced back off the stone wall, the impact ripping of the two left wheels. Devine lost a few seconds with a puncture close to the finish of the opening stage. However, it all clicked on the Cod’s Head stage and suddenly the Derry ace was into second - a mere 2.5s behind Duggan. Evans bowed out when his VW Polo endured a soft roll after clipping a bank.
Following Ardgroom and the second run over the Healy Pass, a calm Devine arrived into the final Castletownbere service with a 5.6s lead over Duggan. Barrable was only 8.9s off the lead and content with his efforts, unlike Tarmac championship leader Josh Moffett, who admitted that he couldn’t get a rhythm. Both Gareth and Aaron MacHale retired on Ardgroom.
While Devine extended his lead to 12.3s on SS6, Barrable was best on the day’s final two stages to trim the deficit to 7.5s. Duggan continued to haemorrhage time and was 21.3s further behind followed by the respective Hyundai’s of Josh and Sam Moffett and top two-wheel drive contender Kevin Eves, whose Toyota Corolla experienced clutch woes.
On Sunday’s opening two stages Moll’s Gap and Ballaghbeama, Devine extended his advantage to 13s. On their repeat, Duggan set the pace to move him into second, albeit 25.7s behind the rally leader. Barrable 5.3s further behind glanced his Citroen off a bale on the second run over Moll’s Gap and suffered a half spin. Josh Moffett continued in fourth but his brother Sam retired after he hit the rear of his Hyundai at a chicane.
On the stages to the west of Rathmore, Barrable moved into second after SS13 only for Duggan to regain the spot a stage later. Devine, with a slight concern about the steering, led by 27.3s.
Duggan retired on the penultimate stage when his VW Polo GTi R5 hit a bank, punctured and damaged the steering. Devine went on to claim the spoils from Barrable and Moffett. The VW Polo GTi R5’s of Enda O’Brien and Declan Boyle and the Escort of Cavan’s Gary Kiernan completed the top six, Kiernan benefitting from the late retirement of Kevin Eves.
Assess Ireland Rally of the Lakes (Round 4, Samdec Securities Irish Tarmac Rally Championship & IPS Packaging Southern 4 Championship) Killarney: 1. C. Devine/N. O'Sullivan (VW Polo GTi R5) 2h. 11m. 332.4s; 2. R. Barrable/G. Noble (Citroen C3 Rally2)+25.1s; 3. J. Moffett/A. Hayes (Hyundai i20 R5)+3m. 06.8s; 4. E. O'Brien/J. Butler (VW Polo GTi R5)+7m. 20.9s; 5. D. Boyle/P. Walsh (VW Polo GTi R5)+7m. 28.2s; 6. G. Kiernan/J. McGrath (Ford Escort)+7m. 58.9s; 7. E. Doherty/T. Murphy (Ford Escort)+8m. 36s; 8. J. Ford/N. Shanks (Citroen C3 Rally2)+8m. 38s; 9. A. Ring/A. Deasy (VW Polo GTi R5)+9m. 36.1s; 10. J. McCarthy/K. O'Donoghue (Ford Escort)+11m. 14.8s.
Historics: 1. D. Williams/G. Weaver (Ford Escort RS1800) 1h. 48m. 51.6s; 2. G. Bevan/D. Evans (Ford Escort)+25.8s; 3. W. Onions/D. Williams (Ford Escort RS1800)+1m. 06.2s; 4. L. McCarthy/B. Duggan (Ford Escort)+1m. 28.4s.
Juniors: 1. D. O'Donovan/M. White (Honda Civic) 57m. 48.4s; 2. E. McEvoy/C. O'Sullivan (Honda Civic)+1m. 02.3s; 3. K. McDaid/D. Sheridan (Honda Civic)+1m. 15.7s; 4. R. O'Hanlon/O. Joyce (Honda Civic)+1m. 36.7s.