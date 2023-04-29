Adeleke comes up just short of Irish 100m record in Texas

Rhasidat Adeleke came up just shy of the Irish 100m record at the Texas Invitational in Austin on Saturday, the 20-year-old Dubliner clocking 11.32 (+1.8m/s) to finish sixth and narrowly miss Phil Healy’s mark of 11.28, set in 2018.

Adeleke was already the Irish record holder at 60m, 200m, 300m and 400m, but the mantle of fastest of all time traditionally rests with the quickest athlete over 100m, and as such Healy’s mark was high on her agenda.

Adeleke has been training for 400m since late last year and her previous best for 100m was the Irish U-23 record of 11.31 from 2021. On Saturday, she was just off that, with her University of Texas teammate Julien Alfred taking victory in 10.95.

At the same meeting on Friday, Adeleke finished third in her section of the 200m, clocking 22.47 (1.2m/s), close to her Irish record of 22.34 that was run a fortnight earlier in Florida. It’s been a remarkable year to date for the Tallaght native, who smashed the Irish 200m record with 22.52 in January before twice lowering the Irish 400m record indoors.

She became the first Irish athlete in history to win an individual sprint medal at the NCAA Championships when clocking 50.45 to win 400m silver at the indoor nationals in Albuquerque last month.

“I have so much more to give,” she said after that race. “I don’t feel like I was at max capacity so I do feel there’s a big jump to come.”

It wasn’t long arriving. Her outdoor season started in scintillating fashion, Adeleke helping her university to three NCAA records at the Texas relays earlier this month, clocking a blazing 49.47-second split to anchor them to victory in the 4x400m. In her first individual race of the season in Florida, Adeleke smashed the Irish 400m record, becoming the first Irishwoman in history to go under 50 seconds by clocking 49.90, a time that would have placed her fourth in last year’s world final or sixth in the last Olympic final.

She is continuing her build-up to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in June, which will be held in Texas. Adeleke then intends to compete at the European U23 Championships in July and at the World Championships in Budapest in August.

Elsewhere, Thomas Barr got his season off to a solid start with a fourth-place finish at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Gaborone, Botswana, clocking 49.79 for 400m hurdles, a race won by USA’s Trevor Bassitt in 48.43. Barr had a brief and unspectacular indoor season, with two outings over the flat 400m, his quickest effort the 47.99 he ran in Gent.