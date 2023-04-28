Defending champion Devine heads up 200-strong Rally of the Lakes field

There is probably no greater challenge for rally crews than classic stages such as Moll’s Gap, Ballaghbeama coupled with the renowned classics within the Beara Peninsula that, for decades, have been acclaimed by generations of rallying’s elite.

This weekend’s Assess Ireland Rally of the Lakes in Killarney, round four of the Samdec Securities Irish Tarmac Rally Championship, is set to provide another thrilling instalment in a year where the pace of the series is at an all-time high. With no room for error and no time to adopt a wait-and-see strategy, all the top crews will need to be on the button from the first of the event’s sixteen stages, Moll’s Gap, early on Saturday morning.

Top seed and defending champions Derry’s Callum Devine (VW Polo GTi R5) and his Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan head a capacity entry with almost two hundred crews involved in the main, historic and junior categories.

Their recent victory in the Circuit of Ireland was a timely boost to their Tarmac title bid as they continue to chase down both Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Hyundai I20 R5) and Welsh ace Meirion Evans (VW Polo GTi R5).

The magic of the Killarney event is just another fascinating element over the weekend, it has the capacity to spring a surprise, possibly even provide a fourth different winner in as many rounds of the ITRC. But that won’t be easy for the likes of Monaghan’s Sam Moffett in the new generation Hyundai i20 N Rally2; Swords driver Robert Barrable (Citroen C3 Rally2) and Carryduff’s Jonny Greer (Citroen C3 Rally2).

However, it’s not to say they won’t be at the pace of the leading trio.

Moffett was third on his maiden outing with his car in Galway but couldn’t replicate the same form since, as he strives for the right settings to gel with his style.

Barrable didn’t bring his West Cork Rally second-day performance to the Circuit - but if both click from the start, then they will certainly be in the mix. Greer’s form remains unpredictable.

For local hero Rob Duggan, it’s a significant occasion as he joins the ITRC contenders to steer a Melvyn Evans Motorsport VW Polo GTi R5 up Moll’s Gap. However, it’s possibly too much to expect that he can match his rivals.

Recently returned from Australia he has a pragmatic approach.

“I don’t think that (winning) is my aim for the weekend, of course, it would be a dream come true, but not having been in a rally car for close to a year and sitting into one of these (R5’s) getting it dialled in and being close to the top three or four is going to be very hard.”

With “seat time” being the most desired attribute of the top drivers, Duggan added, “That is something that I haven’t got, I’ve only done a handful of rallies in the last four or five years so that will be new to me, especially after I ended up hitting a tree in my last event in Donegal last June.”

On his only previous R5 outing Duggan took a Fiesta to fourth place in the 2018 Donegal International Rally, but the category and the cars have moved on significantly in the interim. Acknowledging this, he added, “It’s going to be a big ask to be close to the boys but, I’m not going out to come last either.”

Declan Boyle, Gareth MacHale and Enda O’Brien along with Killarney’s Alan Ring, all in VW Polo GTi R5’s give chase. The event is also a counting round of the IPS Packaging Southern 4 Championship. The service park is based in Castletownbere on Saturday and at the Liebherr complex in Fossa on Sunday with the finish at the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney at 5pm.

WEEKEND SPORTS DIARY

Saturday: Assess Ireland Rally of the Lakes (Round 4, Irish Tarmac Rally Championship) Killarney. 8.33am

Sunday: Assess Ireland Rally of the Lakes (Round 4, Irish Tarmac Rally Championship) Killarney. 7.54pm