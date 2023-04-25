Wayne Parkes is crowned Tim Foley Cup champion

Wayne Parkes is Tim Foley Cup champion after a strong start and a storming second half against Tim Young at Templemartin.

Young’s first bowl was unlucky to dip into left verge. Parkes replied with a super opener and beat that by 70m. Young’s second throw marginally beat Parkes’ first tip to leave him close to a bowl of odds down. Parkes followed with a good second shot to Desmond’s lane, which Young missed to fall a full bowl behind.

Young’s challenge sprung to life with a good fourth to O’Leary’s, which Parkes missed. Parkes failed to open Slyne’s corner with his fourth one. Young went around the bend in five. Parkes beat that by 60m to hold a decent advantage. Young shaved the right with his next one and it ran perfectly. Parkes missed that by 30m to lose the lead for the only time.

He edged the next two to Collins’ wall. Young played a great ninth bowl towards the schoolhouse cross, but Parkes beat it well. Young missed light at the cross in ten. Parkes went up in ten and Young just beat that by 25m in 11.

Parkes then played the score defining shot, a massive bowl to light at the stonefield bend. Young missed that in two attempts to go two bowls adrift. They contested that lead to the pub cross where Parkes was well over two in front and Young conceded.

The race for All-Ireland senior honours breaks off next weekend, with two first round ties in the Munster championship. For 2023 a shorter, sharper campaign is planned. Through a more condensed time frame it is hoped that a player will see action every two weeks. This should help them to build momentum as well as keeping the fans more engaged.

Calibrating form for the championship is an inexact science. No question, but the championship is a whole different species to other competitions.

Munster champion, Michael Bohane, opens his defence next Sunday at Lyre against David Murphy. There is a certain synergy in this as it is the same venue at which he defeated European champion, Séamus Sexton, in the 2022 Munster final. From last year he has banked a lot of confidence through consistent performances, capped by a towering display in the Munster final. He should also get a bounce from his big win over Bryan O’Reilly at Ból-Fada at Easter. Nonetheless this is a big challenge against the current King of the Roads and Europe’s most decorated road bowler of all time.

Murphy has the loss to Martin Coppinger in the Noel Phair Cup at Shannonvale as the most recent line on his CV. But he also has the benefit of that test against a serious rival where a few small things might have changed the narrative. Momentum is not his ally for Sunday, but he has the experience of having won and performed at the very highest level nationally and internationally.

The portents for Arthur McDonagh are also mixed ahead of his meeting with Michael Harrington on Sunday morning at Ballincurrig. Things got away from him against All-Ireland champion, Thomas Mackle, in the Joe McVeigh Cup final at Ból-Fada. In the positive column he is playing at virtually his home venue. He has an intimate knowledge of the road and has been able to do a lot of pre-championship training there.

Harrington is coming in cold, not having played in the championship for the past few seasons. Having to face a player of McDonagh’s calibre on your first day out is a big challenge.

The following weekend, Séamus Sexton steps into the fray against Gary Daly at Templemichael. In 2022 Sexton won the European championship and reached the Munster final. He will be hoping to rekindle some of that magic. Daly will have had a few weeks to exorcise the ghosts of his Mother Hegarty Cup loss to Aidan Murphy.

Former champion Killian Kingston will be effectively relaunching his career against John O’Rourke at Carraig na bhFear on the same weekend. O’Rourke won the Intermediate title two years ago, but has not been overly active in the intervening period. Kingston, who missed the 2022 championship, shaded their encounter in last year’s Mick Barry Cup, so it’s likely to be a close one this time too.