Paul O'Donovan and Billy Morgan among UCC Sport award winners

Olympic gold medalist Paul O'Donovan, Ireland hockey star Caoimhe Perdue, and Cork GAA legend Billy Morgan were among those honoured with UCC Sports Star awards on Monday
HONOURED: Double Olympic medallist Paul O'Donovan. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 18:00
Cian Locke

Olympic gold medalist Paul O'Donovan, Ireland hockey star Caoimhe Perdue, and Cork GAA legend Billy Morgan were among those honoured with UCC Sports Star awards on Monday.

Others to be honoured include long jump star Ruby Millet, Sigerson Cup winning Gaelic footballer Jack Murphy, and Munster academy player Sean Condon.

O'Donovan is studying medicine at UCC and won European gold last August as well as World Championship gold in September. Fellow Tokyo Olympian Margaret Cremin is also among those honoured.

Perdue was part of the Ireland team which qualified for the 2023 EuroHockey Championships.

All-Ireland winning player and manager Morgan was named coach of the year along with Brian Cuthbert after leading UCC footballers to the 2023 Sigerson Cup title.

Kickboxer Conor McGlinchey was named Overall Sports Star of the Year.

The UCC Women's Basketball team were named Team of the Year.

JB McCarthy (Tae Kwon Do) won the Kieran Dowd Special Achievement Award.

UCC/RIVER LEE HOTEL SPORTS STAR AWARD WINNERS 2022-23 IN ASSOCIATION WITH THE BANK OF IRELAND SPORTS STAR AWARD WINNERS

Athletics: Ruby Millet 

Basketball: Amy Dooley 

Camogie: Laura Hayes 

Equestrian: Michelle O'Driscoll 

Gaelic Football: Jack Murphy 

Kickboxing: Conor McGlinchey 

Olympic Weightlifting: Shane Roche 

Rowing: Margaret Cremen, Paul O Donovan 

Rugby: Sean Condon 

Sailing: Johnny Durcan 

Women’s Hockey: Caoimhe Perdue 

OVERALL SPORTS STAR OF THE YEAR: Conor McGlinchey - Kickboxing 

TEAM OF THE YEAR: UCC Women’s Basketball 

COACH OF THE YEAR: Billy Morgan and Brian Cuthbert – Gaelic Football 

KIERAN DOWD SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: JB McCarthy – Tae Kwon Do

