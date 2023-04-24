Paul O'Donovan and Billy Morgan among UCC Sport award winners

Olympic gold medalist Paul O'Donovan, Ireland hockey star Caoimhe Perdue, and Cork GAA legend Billy Morgan were among those honoured with UCC Sports Star awards on Monday.
Others to be honoured include long jump star Ruby Millet, Sigerson Cup winning Gaelic footballer Jack Murphy, and Munster academy player Sean Condon.
O'Donovan is studying medicine at UCC and won European gold last August as well as World Championship gold in September. Fellow Tokyo Olympian Margaret Cremin is also among those honoured.
Perdue was part of the Ireland team which qualified for the 2023 EuroHockey Championships.
All-Ireland winning player and manager Morgan was named coach of the year along with Brian Cuthbert after leading UCC footballers to the 2023 Sigerson Cup title.
Kickboxer Conor McGlinchey was named Overall Sports Star of the Year.
The UCC Women's Basketball team were named Team of the Year.
JB McCarthy (Tae Kwon Do) won the Kieran Dowd Special Achievement Award.
Athletics: Ruby Millet
Basketball: Amy Dooley
Camogie: Laura Hayes
Equestrian: Michelle O'Driscoll
Gaelic Football: Jack Murphy
Kickboxing: Conor McGlinchey
Olympic Weightlifting: Shane Roche
Rowing: Margaret Cremen, Paul O Donovan
Rugby: Sean Condon
Sailing: Johnny Durcan
Women’s Hockey: Caoimhe Perdue
OVERALL SPORTS STAR OF THE YEAR: Conor McGlinchey - Kickboxing
TEAM OF THE YEAR: UCC Women’s Basketball
COACH OF THE YEAR: Billy Morgan and Brian Cuthbert – Gaelic Football
KIERAN DOWD SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: JB McCarthy – Tae Kwon Do