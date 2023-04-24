Guide to sports on tv this week

Punchestown Festival takes place takes place this week, Formula One is back and the Heineken Champions Cup Semi-finals just a flavour of the sporting action taking place this week. 
Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 15:53
Fiona Halligan

Don't Miss: Punchestown festival starts on Tuesday. The opening day boasts three grade one races. The Gold Cup takes place on Wednesday while Thursday and Fridays feature the Champion Stayers Hurdle and Champion Hurdle. 

Set the Sky Box: Formula one is back this weekend. Don't miss any of the action from Azerbaijan, hit record so you can keep up with all the action of the weekend.

Streaming Pick: Leinster U20 Football Final is on this Tuesday  as Dublin take on Kildare. Watch the game live on TG4 app and tg4.ie. 

Monday 24th April

4.50pm, Pakistan v New Zealand, 5th T20, Sky Sports Mix

7.30pm, Cork v Kerry, Munster U20 Football Final, TG4

7.45pm, Atlalanta v Roma, BT Sport 1

8pm, Luton Town v Middlesbrough, Championship, Sky Sports Football

Tuesday 25th April

5.15am, Sri Lanka v Republic of Ireland, Test Series, BT Sport 2

6.20am, Collingwood v Essendon, AFL, BT Sport 1

10am, Snooker World Championship, Quarter-final Day 11, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online & Eurosport 1

2.30pm, Tour of Romandie Men, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 2

3pm, Gujarat Lions v Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event

4pm, Punchestown, Racing, RTÈ2

6.30pm, Girona v Real Madrid, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

6.30pm, Cadiz v Osasuna, La Liga, Premier Sports 2

7.30pm, Dublin v Kildare, Leinster U20 Football Final, TG4 app & tg4.ie

7.30pm, Wolves v Crystal Palace, Premier League, BT Sport 3

7.45pm, Aston Villa v Fulham, Premier League, BT Sport 2

8pm, Leeds Utd v Leicester City, Premier League, BT Sport 1

8pm, Blackburn v Burnley, Championship, Sky Sports Football

9pm, Real Betis v Real Sociedad, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

Wednesday 26th April

5.15am, Sri Lanka v Republic of Ireland, Test Series, BT Sport 2

10am,Snooker World Championship, Quarter-final Day 11, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online & Eurosport 1

2.30pm, Stage 1 Crissier v Vallèe de Joux, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 2

4pm, Punchestown, Racing, RTÈ2

6.30pm, Atletico Madrid v Mallorca, La Liga, Premier Sports 2

7.30pm, Derry v Down, Ulster U20 Football Final, TG4

7.30pm, Nottingham Forest v Brighton, Premier League, BT Sport ESPN

7.45pm, West Ham v Liverpool, Premier League, BT Sport 2

7.45pm, Chelsea v Brentford, Premier League, BT Sport 3

8pm, Man City v Arsenal, Premier League, BT Sport 4k UHD

8pm, Sheffield Utd v West Brom, Championship, Sky Sports Football

8pm, Inter v Juventus, Coppa Italia, Premier Sports 1

9pm, Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona, La Liga, Premier Sports 2

Thursday 27th April

5am, Korea Championship, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

5.15am, Sri Lanka v Republic of Ireland, Test Series, BT Sport 2

11.30am

, Pakistan v New Zealand, ODI, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Mix & Sky Sports Main Event

12.45pm, Snooker World Championship, Semi-final, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online & Eurosport 1

1.45pm, Mexico Open, PGA, Sky Sports Golf

2.30pm, Stage 2 Morteau - La Chaux-de-Fonds, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 2

4pm, Punchestown, Racing, RTÈ2

5.45pm, Barcelona v Chelsea, Women's Champions League, DAZN

6.30pm, Villareal v Espanyol, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

7pm, Premier League Darts, Sky Sports Action

7.45pm, Everton v Newcastle, Premier League, BT Sport 2

7.45pm, Southampton v Bournemouth, Premier League, BT Sport 3

8pm, Rotherham Utd v Cardiff City, Championship, Sky Sports Football

8pm, Fiorentina v Cremonese, Coppa Italia, Premier Sports 2

8.15pm, Tottenham v Man Utd, Premier League, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport UK UHD

9pm, Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

Friday 28th April

1am, 1st Round draft selections, NFL, Sky Sports Action

5am, Korea Championship, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

5.15am, Sri Lanka v Republic of Ireland, Test Series, BT Sport 2

8am

, Hurricanes v Brumbies, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

10am, Snooker World Championship, Semi-final, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online & Eurosport 1

10.30am, Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Practice 1, F1, Sky Sports F1

10.30am, Waratahs v Highlanders, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Mix

10.50am, St Kilda v Port Adelaide, AFL, BT Sport 1

1.45pm, Mexico Open, PGA, Sky Sports Golf

2pm

, Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Qualifying 1, F1, Sky Sport F1

2.22pm, Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Qualifying 2, F1, Sky Sport F1

2.30pm, Tour of Romandie Men, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 2

2.45pm, Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Qualifying 3, F1, Sky Sport F1

3pm, Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Sprint grid, F1, Sky Sport F1

4pm, Punchestown, Racing, RTÈ2

5.30pm, Leece v Udinese, Serie A, BT Sport 1

6pm, The Dutch Darts Championship, Premier Sports 2

7.15pm, Aston Villa v Man Utd, Women's Super League, BBC 3

7.30pm, Limerick v Cork, Munster U20 Hurling, TG4

7.30pm, Tipperary v Waterford, Munster U20 Hurling, TG4 app & tg4.ie

7.45pm, Spezia v Monza, Serie A, BT Sport 1

8pm, Osasuna v Real Sociedad, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

8pm, Blackpool v Millwall, Championship, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

8pm, Strabourg v Lyon, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2

11.30pm, Mexico Open, PGA, Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday 29th April

12am, Second round draft selections, NFL, Sky Sports Action

3am, Fijian Drua v Blues, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Arena

5am, Korea Championship, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

5.30am, Moana Pasifika v Melbourne Rebels, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

7.35am, Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn, AFL, BT Sport ESPN

8am, Chiefs v Crusaders, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

10am, Snooker World Championship, Semi-final, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online & Eurosport 1

10.25am, Melbourne v North Melbourne, AFL, BT Sport 3

10.30am, Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Practice 2, F1, Sky Sports F1

10.30am, Reds v Western Force, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

12.15pm, Falkirk v Inverness, Scottish Cup, Premier Sports 1

12.30pm, Crystal Palace V West Ham, Premier League, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD

1pm, Offaly v Galway, Leinster U20 Hurling, TG4 Youtube

1pm, Westmeath v Wexford, Leinster U20 Hurling, TG4 Youtube

1pm, England v France, Women's Six Nations, BBC 2

1.30pm, Mexico Open, PGA, Sky Sports Golf

2.30pm, Punchestown, Racing, RTÈ1

2.30pm, Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Sprint, F1, Sky Sports F1

3pm, Leinster v Toulouse, Heineken Champions Cup SF, RTÈ 2 & BT Sport 3

3pm, Brentford v Nottingham Forest, Premier League, Premier Sports 1

3.15pm, Elche v Rayo Vallecano, La Liga, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2

5pm, Third round draft selections, NFL, Sky Sports Action

5.15pm, Roma v AC Milan, Serie A, BT Sport 2

5.30pm,West Brom v Norwich City, Championship, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

5.30pm, Real Madrid v Almeria, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

5.30pm, Scarlets v Glasgow, Challenge Cup SF, BT Sport 2

7.30pm, Scotland v Ireland, Women's Six Nations, RTÈ2

7.45pm, Torino v Atalanta, Serie A, BT Sport 1

11pm, LA Championship, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf

8pm, Barcelona v Real Betis, La Liga, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1

Sunday 30th April

12am, A Tsarukyan v R Moicano, UFC, BT Sport 1

4.30am, Korea Championship, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

10.30am, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, F1, Sky Sports F1

11.30am, Inter Milan v Lazio, Serie A, BT Sport 3

12pm, Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town, Championship, Sky Sports Football

12pm, Monaco v Montpellier, Ligue 1, BT Sport 4

12.30pm, Toulon v Benetton, Challenge Cup SF, BT Sport 1

12.45pm, Snooker World Championships, Final, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online & Eurosport 1

1pm, Càdiz v Valencia, La Liga, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2

1.30pm, Rangers v Celtic, Scottish Cup SF, Premier Sports 1

1.30pm, Mexico Open, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

2pm, Cremonese v Hellas Verone, Serie A, BT Sport 3

2pm, Troyes v Nice, Ligue 1, BT Sport 4

2pm, Kilkenny v Galway, Leinster SHC, RTÈ2

2pm, Fulham v Man City, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

2.30pm, Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

3pm, La Rochelle v Exeter, Heineken Cup SF, BT Sport 1

3.15pm, Villareal v Celta Vigo, La Liga, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2

4pm, Cork v Waterford, Munster SHC, RTÈ2

4pm, Armagh v Down, Ulster SFC SF, BBC 2

4pm, PSG v Lorient, Ligue 1, BT Sport 4

4.30pm, Liverpool v Tottenham, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

4.30pm, VfL Wolfsburg v Mainz 05, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

5pm, Fiorentina v Sampdoria, Serie A, BT Sport 3

5.30pm, Espanyol v Getafe, La Liga, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1

7.45pm, Marseille v Auxerre, Ligue 1, BT Sport 4

7.45pm, Bologna v Juventus, Serie A, BT Sport 1

8pm, Real Valladolid v Atlètico Madrid, La Liga, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1

