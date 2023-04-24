Guide to sports on tv this week

Punchestown festival starts on Tuesday. The opening day boasts three grade one races. The Gold Cup takes place on Wednesday while Thursday and Fridays feature the Champion Stayers Hurdle and Champion Hurdle.
: Formula one is back this weekend. Don't miss any of the action from Azerbaijan, hit record so you can keep up with all the action of the weekend.
: Leinster U20 Football Final is on this Tuesday as Dublin take on Kildare. Watch the game live on TG4 app and tg4.ie.
, Pakistan v New Zealand, 5th T20, Sky Sports Mix
Cork v Kerry, Munster U20 Football Final, TG4
, Atlalanta v Roma, BT Sport 1
, Luton Town v Middlesbrough, Championship, Sky Sports Football
, Sri Lanka v Republic of Ireland, Test Series, BT Sport 2
, Collingwood v Essendon, AFL, BT Sport 1
, Snooker World Championship, Quarter-final Day 11, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online & Eurosport 1
Tour of Romandie Men, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 2
, Gujarat Lions v Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event
, Punchestown, Racing, RTÈ2
, Girona v Real Madrid, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
, Cadiz v Osasuna, La Liga, Premier Sports 2
, Dublin v Kildare, Leinster U20 Football Final, TG4 app & tg4.ie
, Wolves v Crystal Palace, Premier League, BT Sport 3
, Aston Villa v Fulham, Premier League, BT Sport 2
, Leeds Utd v Leicester City, Premier League, BT Sport 1
, Blackburn v Burnley, Championship, Sky Sports Football
, Real Betis v Real Sociedad, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
, Sri Lanka v Republic of Ireland, Test Series, BT Sport 2
,Snooker World Championship, Quarter-final Day 11, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online & Eurosport 1
, Stage 1 Crissier v Vallèe de Joux, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 2
, Punchestown, Racing, RTÈ2
, Atletico Madrid v Mallorca, La Liga, Premier Sports 2
, Derry v Down, Ulster U20 Football Final, TG4
, Nottingham Forest v Brighton, Premier League, BT Sport ESPN
, West Ham v Liverpool, Premier League, BT Sport 2
, Chelsea v Brentford, Premier League, BT Sport 3
Man City v Arsenal, Premier League, BT Sport 4k UHD
, Sheffield Utd v West Brom, Championship, Sky Sports Football
, Inter v Juventus, Coppa Italia, Premier Sports 1
, Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona, La Liga, Premier Sports 2
Korea Championship, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event
, Sri Lanka v Republic of Ireland, Test Series, BT Sport 2
, Pakistan v New Zealand, ODI, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Mix & Sky Sports Main Event
Snooker World Championship, Semi-final, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online & Eurosport 1
, Mexico Open, PGA, Sky Sports Golf
, Stage 2 Morteau - La Chaux-de-Fonds, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 2
, Punchestown, Racing, RTÈ2
, Barcelona v Chelsea, Women's Champions League, DAZN
, Villareal v Espanyol, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
, Premier League Darts, Sky Sports Action
, Everton v Newcastle, Premier League, BT Sport 2
, Southampton v Bournemouth, Premier League, BT Sport 3
, Rotherham Utd v Cardiff City, Championship, Sky Sports Football
Fiorentina v Cremonese, Coppa Italia, Premier Sports 2
, Tottenham v Man Utd, Premier League, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport UK UHD
, Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
, 1st Round draft selections, NFL, Sky Sports Action
, Korea Championship, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event
, Sri Lanka v Republic of Ireland, Test Series, BT Sport 2
, Hurricanes v Brumbies, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action
, Snooker World Championship, Semi-final, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online & Eurosport 1
, Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Practice 1, F1, Sky Sports F1
, Waratahs v Highlanders, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Mix
, St Kilda v Port Adelaide, AFL, BT Sport 1
, Mexico Open, PGA, Sky Sports Golf
, Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Qualifying 1, F1, Sky Sport F1
, Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Qualifying 2, F1, Sky Sport F1
, Tour of Romandie Men, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 2
, Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Qualifying 3, F1, Sky Sport F1
, Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Sprint grid, F1, Sky Sport F1
, Punchestown, Racing, RTÈ2
Leece v Udinese, Serie A, BT Sport 1
, The Dutch Darts Championship, Premier Sports 2
Aston Villa v Man Utd, Women's Super League, BBC 3
, Limerick v Cork, Munster U20 Hurling, TG4
, Tipperary v Waterford, Munster U20 Hurling, TG4 app & tg4.ie
, Spezia v Monza, Serie A, BT Sport 1
, Osasuna v Real Sociedad, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
, Blackpool v Millwall, Championship, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event
, Strabourg v Lyon, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2
, Mexico Open, PGA, Sky Sports Main Event
, Second round draft selections, NFL, Sky Sports Action
, Fijian Drua v Blues, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Arena
, Korea Championship, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event
, Moana Pasifika v Melbourne Rebels, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action
Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn, AFL, BT Sport ESPN
, Chiefs v Crusaders, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action
, Snooker World Championship, Semi-final, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online & Eurosport 1
, Melbourne v North Melbourne, AFL, BT Sport 3
, Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Practice 2, F1, Sky Sports F1
, Reds v Western Force, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action
, Falkirk v Inverness, Scottish Cup, Premier Sports 1
Crystal Palace V West Ham, Premier League, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD
Offaly v Galway, Leinster U20 Hurling, TG4 Youtube
, Westmeath v Wexford, Leinster U20 Hurling, TG4 Youtube
England v France, Women's Six Nations, BBC 2
, Mexico Open, PGA, Sky Sports Golf
, Punchestown, Racing, RTÈ1
, Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Sprint, F1, Sky Sports F1
, Leinster v Toulouse, Heineken Champions Cup SF, RTÈ 2 & BT Sport 3
, Brentford v Nottingham Forest, Premier League, Premier Sports 1
, Elche v Rayo Vallecano, La Liga, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2
, Third round draft selections, NFL, Sky Sports Action
, Roma v AC Milan, Serie A, BT Sport 2
,West Brom v Norwich City, Championship, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event
, Real Madrid v Almeria, La Liga, Premier Sports 1
, Scarlets v Glasgow, Challenge Cup SF, BT Sport 2
, Scotland v Ireland, Women's Six Nations, RTÈ2
, Torino v Atalanta, Serie A, BT Sport 1
, LA Championship, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf
Barcelona v Real Betis, La Liga, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1
, A Tsarukyan v R Moicano, UFC, BT Sport 1
, Korea Championship, DP World Tour, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event
, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, F1, Sky Sports F1
, Inter Milan v Lazio, Serie A, BT Sport 3
, Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town, Championship, Sky Sports Football
, Monaco v Montpellier, Ligue 1, BT Sport 4
, Toulon v Benetton, Challenge Cup SF, BT Sport 1
, Snooker World Championships, Final, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online & Eurosport 1
, Càdiz v Valencia, La Liga, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2
, Rangers v Celtic, Scottish Cup SF, Premier Sports 1
, Mexico Open, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf
, Cremonese v Hellas Verone, Serie A, BT Sport 3
, Troyes v Nice, Ligue 1, BT Sport 4
, Kilkenny v Galway, Leinster SHC, RTÈ2
, Fulham v Man City, Premier League, Sky Sports PL
, Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football
, La Rochelle v Exeter, Heineken Cup SF, BT Sport 1
, Villareal v Celta Vigo, La Liga, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2
Cork v Waterford, Munster SHC, RTÈ2
, Armagh v Down, Ulster SFC SF, BBC 2
, PSG v Lorient, Ligue 1, BT Sport 4
, Liverpool v Tottenham, Premier League, Sky Sports PL
VfL Wolfsburg v Mainz 05, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football
, Fiorentina v Sampdoria, Serie A, BT Sport 3
, Espanyol v Getafe, La Liga, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1
Marseille v Auxerre, Ligue 1, BT Sport 4
, Bologna v Juventus, Serie A, BT Sport 1
, Real Valladolid v Atlètico Madrid, La Liga, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1