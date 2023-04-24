Bravemansgame given go-ahead for Punchestown on Wednesday

Bravemansgame has been given clearance to run in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup on Wednesday with Bryan Drew confirmed as the sole owner.

The Paul Nicholls-trained gelding, most recently seen finishing second in the Cheltenham Gold Cup to Galopin Des Champs, who he is due to meet again, was previously under the joint-ownership of Drew and John Dance.

Dance founded Vertem Asset Management, a prominent sponsor within racing, but that firm is one of three trading names of WealthTek LLP, which was ordered to cease trading by the Financial Conduct Authority due to "serious regulatory and operational issues coming to light".

As a result Bravemansgame was prevented via a court order from running at Aintree, but Dance's share has now been sold to Drew and he is able to run again.

A statement from the British Horseracing Authority read: "The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has today informed the British Horseracing Authority that it has agreed to the sale, following an independent valuation, of Mr Dance's 50 per cent share of Bravemansgame. The gelding was previously owned in partnership by John Dance and Bryan Drew, and has now been sold into the sole ownership of Bryan Drew.

"As a result Bravemansgame is now able to be declared for races, including the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup at Punchestown on Wednesday.

"The BHA remains in dialogue with the FCA and Mr Dance regarding the status of Mr Dance's other horses."

Galopin Des Champs, meanwhile, is reported in top shape by Willie Mullins - who remains full of praise for Paul Townend's ride at Cheltenham.

"Over the third-last, Paul had him back, collected and balanced in about three strides and I said 'wow, he's confident'.

"He just pulled him together, you see him waiting to get around the bend and find a clear path. I hoped we had enough in the tank and the way it worked, he was very cool when he needed to be.

"He's come out of Cheltenham well, we're very happy with him.

Ryanair Chase hero Envoi Allen takes his chance for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore, with Shark Hanlon's Gold Cup faller Hewick also in the mix after side-stepping the Grand National.

Gordon Elliott's Fury Road parted ways with rider Jonjo O'Neill jr at the second in the Grand National and has been rerouted to Punchestown as a result, with Martin Brassil's Ultima runner-up Fastorslow completing the field of six.

In the Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle there are a host of horses who finished the runner-up last time out, with Noel Meade's Albert Bartlett second Affordale Fury and Mullins' Ballymore second Gaelic Warrior both entered.

Donald McCain's Maximilian brings Aintree form to the table as he was most recently seen coming home second to Apple Away in the Sefton at the Grand National meeting.

The Weatherbys Champion Bumper hero is back in action in A Dream To Share, for John Kiely in the Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion I.N.H. Flat Race.

It's For Me, fifth in the Cheltenham race, is down to run for Mullins, as are unbeaten prospects Ballyburn and Tullyhill - with each horse having won a bumper and a point-to-point to date.