Superb fourth for Ben Healy in Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Healy will now set his sights on next month's Giro d´Italia
Superb fourth for Ben Healy in Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Ben Healy of EF Education-EasyPost   (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Sun, 23 Apr, 2023 - 17:37
Brian Canty

Ireland's Ben Healy produced another sterling performance in one of cycling's most prestigious races, Liege-Bastogne-Liege, but the 22-year-old second-year professional had to settle for fourth on a day that saw two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar crash out with broken bones.

Though the race was dominated by the reigning world champion and home favourite Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) for the second year in a row, the big showdown with Slovenian megastar Pogacar never materialised as he went down hard after 80 kilometres X-rays confirmed multiple broken bones in his hand and he is now in a race against time to be fit for July´s showpiece event, the Tour de France.

It's hard to say whether he would have been good enough to beat a flying Evenepoel who struck out with around 30 kilometres to go.

Among those behind him at the time of his race-winning move was Healy (EF Education-EasyPost), Briton Tom Pidcock (INEOS Grenadiers) and Colombian Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious).

Healy rode superbly in that little chase group, never shirking a turn as they went about trying to claw back Evenepoel whose gap only extended as the kilometres ticked down.

And even when a third group on the road threatened to pull back Healy´s group, the Irishman stepped on the gas again to make sure he would at least have a shot at the podium if they stayed away.

Having finished second to the aforementioned Pogacar last weekend at Amstel Gold, Healy was aiming to emulate that result again when he attacked inside the final kilometre in a bold bid to wriggle free from his two breakaway companions.

Alas, Pidcock and Buitrago were able to get back on level terms and when they opened up the sprint for second, Healy had nothing left and had to settle for fourth.

Though not the result he wanted, it's more proof of his rise in the sport and he will now set his sights on next month´s Giro d´Italia buoyed by a superb Spring season. 

More in this section

Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2023 - Day 9 - The Crucible John Higgins builds commanding 8-0 lead against Kyren Wilson at the Crucible
Gervonta Davis v Ryan Garcia - Fight Night ‘I’m the face of boxing’: Gervonta Davis knocks out Ryan García in Las Vegas
Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2023 - Day 7 - The Crucible Mark Allen makes short work of final frame to seal win over Stuart Bingham
Superb fourth for Ben Healy in Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Carlos Alcaraz makes statement with Barcelona Open victory

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd