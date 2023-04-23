Superb fourth for Ben Healy in Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Ireland's Ben Healy produced another sterling performance in one of cycling's most prestigious races, Liege-Bastogne-Liege, but the 22-year-old second-year professional had to settle for fourth on a day that saw two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar crash out with broken bones.

Though the race was dominated by the reigning world champion and home favourite Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) for the second year in a row, the big showdown with Slovenian megastar Pogacar never materialised as he went down hard after 80 kilometres X-rays confirmed multiple broken bones in his hand and he is now in a race against time to be fit for July´s showpiece event, the Tour de France.

It's hard to say whether he would have been good enough to beat a flying Evenepoel who struck out with around 30 kilometres to go.

Among those behind him at the time of his race-winning move was Healy (EF Education-EasyPost), Briton Tom Pidcock (INEOS Grenadiers) and Colombian Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious).

Healy rode superbly in that little chase group, never shirking a turn as they went about trying to claw back Evenepoel whose gap only extended as the kilometres ticked down.

And even when a third group on the road threatened to pull back Healy´s group, the Irishman stepped on the gas again to make sure he would at least have a shot at the podium if they stayed away.

Having finished second to the aforementioned Pogacar last weekend at Amstel Gold, Healy was aiming to emulate that result again when he attacked inside the final kilometre in a bold bid to wriggle free from his two breakaway companions.

Alas, Pidcock and Buitrago were able to get back on level terms and when they opened up the sprint for second, Healy had nothing left and had to settle for fourth.

Though not the result he wanted, it's more proof of his rise in the sport and he will now set his sights on next month´s Giro d´Italia buoyed by a superb Spring season.